Pnina Tornai Introduces New Bridal Collection

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, unable to travel from Israel to New York to meet with brides-to-be at Kleinfeld, designer Pnina Tornai spent her time reflecting on the past year, turning her inspiration into anew line brides will love. Refusing to compromise on quality and craftsmanship, Pnina worked to create a collection that still has her signature fit, look, and feel, at a price point more brides can factor into their post-pandemic budget. With brides opting for smaller, more intimate weddings with tighter budgets, she wanted to make sure they could still find a style in her collection that would fit their needs; enter P by Pnina Tornai.

"The P by Pnina Tornai collection is designed for a modern, young-at-heart bride looking for a fashion-forward gown at a friendly price," says Pnina Tornai. "So many beautiful and meaningful words start with P—my message with this collection is that everything is possible and that the journey of a bride should be filled with pleasure and positivity."

Staying true to her design aesthetic, this new collection was influenced by the most popular dresses from her previous couture lines, including classic ball gown, A-line and mermaid silhouettes, complete with embellished lace and hand-sewn appliqués. "The dresses made their debut at Kleinfeld last month and the reaction has been incredible," says Kleinfeld Co-Owner Mara Urshel. "From Pnina's signature corsets and beading to clean shapes and fabrications, all at a great price point, our sales staff and brides are loving it."

Starting August 6th, Pnina Tornai will be at Kleinfeld for a trunk show. Brides-to-be will have the opportunity to work one-on-one with the designer in person for the first time in over a year due to Covid travel restrictions. Tornai will also be available for press interviews and to personally review the P by Pnina Tornai collection in-store.

Click here to view the collection; Click here to view the campaign video

About Pnina Tornai:

With over 20 years of experience, bridal designer Pnina Tornai has established herself as one of the leading names in bridal fashion and evening wear couture. Since 2005, Tornai has dedicated herself to giving thousands of Kleinfeld brides the wedding day look they have always dreamed of. Her signature designs include sheer corsets, extraordinary lace work, high-end fabrications and crystal embellishments.Tornai has generated a global fan base and following as an influencer in fashion, bridal, and lifestyle, and has appeared in all 19 seasons of TLC's Say Yes to the Dress and a variety of other television programs in the US and worldwide.

About Kleinfeld Bridal:

Founded in 1941, Kleinfeld is the largest luxury bridal retailer in the world, carrying an unparalleled selection of American and European designer gowns. The 35,000 square-foot flagship salon is located in the heart of Chelsea, New York City, and is host to TLC's hit show, Say Yes to the Dress.

