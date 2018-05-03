P!NK Announces 2019 North American Dates For Acclaimed Beautiful Trauma World Tour

To ensure tickets get in to the hands of fans, Fan Registration for the North American tour dates will be available here through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan® platform beginning today, Thursday, May 3 at 10am local time through Sunday, May 6 at 10pm local time. Presale tickets for registered fans will go on sale beginning Tuesday, May 8 at 10am local time, while limited supplies last.

Citi® is the official presale credit card for the Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2019. As such, Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 8 at 10am local time until Thursday, May 10 at 10pm local time through Citi's Private Pass® program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com.

U.S. and Canadian residents who purchase tickets online will be able to redeem (1) physical copy of P!NK's new album "Beautiful Trauma". All albums must be redeemed by the end of the tour in May 2019. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 11 at LiveNation.com.

Media praise for the can't miss Beautiful Trauma World Tour includes:

"Pink kept raising the stakes throughout the show, which is packed with aerial thrills, huge dance numbers and her unique collection of gritty, uplifting anthems." – Newsday

"…ultimately this show was designed to visually woo, and it succeeded mightily. I've seen my share of mammoth pop spectacles — Katy Perry, Taylor Swift and Gaga all come to mind — but this was sheer magic." – NewJersey.com

"…while Pink may be one of pop music's biggest stunt queens, she's a consummate singer, performer and showman." – St. Louis Tribune

"Employing wires and stage props like a giant, spark-spewing chandelier and deformed street lights that looked as though they'd been lifted from a Picasso painting, Pink and her team essentially repealed the law of gravity for the night." – Cleveland Plain-Dealer

P!NK BEAUTIFUL TRAUMA WORLD TOUR 2019 DATES:

DATE CITY VENUE Friday, March 1, 2019 Fort Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center Sunday, March 3, 2019 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena Tuesday, March 5, 2019 Jacksonville, FL Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena Thursday, March 7, 2019 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena Saturday, March 9, 2019 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center Sunday, March 10, 2019 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena Tuesday, March 12, 2019 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena Thursday, March 14, 2019 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at The BJCC Saturday, March 16, 2019 Bossier City, LA CenturyLink Center Sunday, March 17, 2019 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center Tuesday, March 19, 2019 Houston, TX Toyota Center Thursday, March 21, 2019 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center Saturday, March 23, 2019 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena Sunday, March 24, 2019 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center Saturday, March 30, 2019 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena Monday, April 1, 2019 Denver, CO Pepsi Center Wednesday, April 3, 2019 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena Friday, April 5, 2019 Vancouver, BC Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena Monday, April 8, 2019 Portland, OR Moda Center Wednesday, April 10, 2019 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center Friday, April 12, 2019 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena Monday, April 15, 2019 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center Wednesday, April 17, 2019 San Jose, CA SAP Center Friday, April 19, 2019 Los Angeles, CA The Forum Friday, April 26, 2019 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena* Saturday, April 27, 2019 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena Tuesday, April 30, 2019 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse Thursday, May 2, 2019 Milwaukee, WI Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center Saturday, May 4, 2019 Fargo, ND FargoDome Sunday, May 5, 2019 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center Tuesday, May 7, 2019 Omaha, NE CenturyLink Center Thursday, May 9, 2019 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena Saturday, May 11, 2019 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center Monday, May 13, 2019 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre Friday, May 17, 2019 Montreal, QC Bell Centre** Saturday, May 18, 2019 Montreal, QC Bell Centre Tuesday, May 21, 2019 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

*Re-scheduled date. Tickets for previously scheduled March 25, 2018 performance will be honored.

**Re-scheduled date. Tickets for previously scheduled March 23, 2018 performance will be honored.

Since her debut in 2000, P!NK has released 7 studio albums, 1 greatest hits album, sold over 50 million albums equivalents, over 75 million singles, over 2.4 million DVDs worldwide and has had 15 singles in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (four at #1). In addition, she is the recipient of three Grammy Awards (19 nominations), one Daytime Emmy Award, three Billboard Music Awards, seven MTV Video Music Awards (including the 2017 Michael Jackson Vanguard Award recipient), two MTV Europe Awards, two People's Choice Awards, was named Billboard's Woman of the Year in 2013 and has sold out arenas all over the world. Her seventh studio album, Beautiful Trauma is certified platinum, debuted at #1 on Billboard's 200 chart and marked a career high for first week sales. Additionally, the album debuted at #1 in 10 other countries, on Billboard's Top Album Sales Chart and Digital Albums Chart. The first single, "What About US" is also certified platinum, received a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Solo Performance and reached #1 on the Adult Pop Songs chart earning her ninth leader on the chart, the most number-ones at the format for a female (second overall).

P!NK is a huge supporter of various charities, including: Make a Wish Foundation, Autism Speaks, Human Rights Campaign and No Kid Hungry. She remains on the UNICEF team as an Ambassador. She recently graced the cover of People Magazine's The Beautiful Issue.

Official Website: http://www.pinkspage.com

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/pink

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pinkofficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/pink

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/PinkVEVO

Press Assets: https://rcarecords.com/artist/pnk/

