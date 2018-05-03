P!NK Announces 2019 North American Dates For Acclaimed Beautiful Trauma World Tour

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After incredible success and demand, esteemed performer and international pop icon P!NK today announces her Beautiful Trauma World Tour will extend in to 2019 with an additional 37 spring dates across North America. Produced by Live Nation, the new outing will kick off March 1, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, FL and the highly praised show will make stops in Nashville, New Orleans, San Antonio, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping May 21, 2019 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
To ensure tickets get in to the hands of fans, Fan Registration for the North American tour dates will be available here through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan® platform beginning today, Thursday, May 3 at 10am local time through Sunday, May 6 at 10pm local time. Presale tickets for registered fans will go on sale beginning Tuesday, May 8 at 10am local time, while limited supplies last.
Citi® is the official presale credit card for the Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2019. As such, Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 8 at 10am local time until Thursday, May 10 at 10pm local time through Citi's Private Pass® program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com.
U.S. and Canadian residents who purchase tickets online will be able to redeem (1) physical copy of P!NK's new album "Beautiful Trauma". All albums must be redeemed by the end of the tour in May 2019. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 11 at LiveNation.com.
Media praise for the can't miss Beautiful Trauma World Tour includes:
"Pink kept raising the stakes throughout the show, which is packed with aerial thrills, huge dance numbers and her unique collection of gritty, uplifting anthems." – Newsday
"…ultimately this show was designed to visually woo, and it succeeded mightily. I've seen my share of mammoth pop spectacles — Katy Perry, Taylor Swift and Gaga all come to mind — but this was sheer magic." – NewJersey.com
"…while Pink may be one of pop music's biggest stunt queens, she's a consummate singer, performer and showman." – St. Louis Tribune
"Employing wires and stage props like a giant, spark-spewing chandelier and deformed street lights that looked as though they'd been lifted from a Picasso painting, Pink and her team essentially repealed the law of gravity for the night." – Cleveland Plain-Dealer
P!NK BEAUTIFUL TRAUMA WORLD TOUR 2019 DATES:
|
DATE
|
CITY
|
VENUE
|
Friday, March 1, 2019
|
Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
BB&T Center
|
Sunday, March 3, 2019
|
Tampa, FL
|
Amalie Arena
|
Tuesday, March 5, 2019
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
|
Thursday, March 7, 2019
|
Columbia, SC
|
Colonial Life Arena
|
Saturday, March 9, 2019
|
Charlotte, NC
|
Spectrum Center
|
Sunday, March 10, 2019
|
Nashville, TN
|
Bridgestone Arena
|
Tuesday, March 12, 2019
|
Atlanta, GA
|
Philips Arena
|
Thursday, March 14, 2019
|
Birmingham, AL
|
Legacy Arena at The BJCC
|
Saturday, March 16, 2019
|
Bossier City, LA
|
CenturyLink Center
|
Sunday, March 17, 2019
|
New Orleans, LA
|
Smoothie King Center
|
Tuesday, March 19, 2019
|
Houston, TX
|
Toyota Center
|
Thursday, March 21, 2019
|
San Antonio, TX
|
AT&T Center
|
Saturday, March 23, 2019
|
Oklahoma City, OK
|
Chesapeake Energy Arena
|
Sunday, March 24, 2019
|
Dallas, TX
|
American Airlines Center
|
Saturday, March 30, 2019
|
Glendale, AZ
|
Gila River Arena
|
Monday, April 1, 2019
|
Denver, CO
|
Pepsi Center
|
Wednesday, April 3, 2019
|
Salt Lake City, UT
|
Vivint Smart Home Arena
|
Friday, April 5, 2019
|
Vancouver, BC
|
Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
|
Monday, April 8, 2019
|
Portland, OR
|
Moda Center
|
Wednesday, April 10, 2019
|
Sacramento, CA
|
Golden 1 Center
|
Friday, April 12, 2019
|
Las Vegas, NV
|
T-Mobile Arena
|
Monday, April 15, 2019
|
Fresno, CA
|
Save Mart Center
|
Wednesday, April 17, 2019
|
San Jose, CA
|
SAP Center
|
Friday, April 19, 2019
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
The Forum
|
Friday, April 26, 2019
|
Detroit, MI
|
Little Caesars Arena*
|
Saturday, April 27, 2019
|
Detroit, MI
|
Little Caesars Arena
|
Tuesday, April 30, 2019
|
Indianapolis, IN
|
Bankers Life Fieldhouse
|
Thursday, May 2, 2019
|
Milwaukee, WI
|
Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center
|
Saturday, May 4, 2019
|
Fargo, ND
|
FargoDome
|
Sunday, May 5, 2019
|
St. Paul, MN
|
Xcel Energy Center
|
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
|
Omaha, NE
|
CenturyLink Center
|
Thursday, May 9, 2019
|
Lexington, KY
|
Rupp Arena
|
Saturday, May 11, 2019
|
Columbus, OH
|
Schottenstein Center
|
Monday, May 13, 2019
|
Toronto, ON
|
Air Canada Centre
|
Friday, May 17, 2019
|
Montreal, QC
|
Bell Centre**
|
Saturday, May 18, 2019
|
Montreal, QC
|
Bell Centre
|
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
|
New York, NY
|
Madison Square Garden
*Re-scheduled date. Tickets for previously scheduled March 25, 2018 performance will be honored.
**Re-scheduled date. Tickets for previously scheduled March 23, 2018 performance will be honored.
Since her debut in 2000, P!NK has released 7 studio albums, 1 greatest hits album, sold over 50 million albums equivalents, over 75 million singles, over 2.4 million DVDs worldwide and has had 15 singles in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (four at #1). In addition, she is the recipient of three Grammy Awards (19 nominations), one Daytime Emmy Award, three Billboard Music Awards, seven MTV Video Music Awards (including the 2017 Michael Jackson Vanguard Award recipient), two MTV Europe Awards, two People's Choice Awards, was named Billboard's Woman of the Year in 2013 and has sold out arenas all over the world. Her seventh studio album, Beautiful Trauma is certified platinum, debuted at #1 on Billboard's 200 chart and marked a career high for first week sales. Additionally, the album debuted at #1 in 10 other countries, on Billboard's Top Album Sales Chart and Digital Albums Chart. The first single, "What About US" is also certified platinum, received a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Solo Performance and reached #1 on the Adult Pop Songs chart earning her ninth leader on the chart, the most number-ones at the format for a female (second overall).
P!NK is a huge supporter of various charities, including: Make a Wish Foundation, Autism Speaks, Human Rights Campaign and No Kid Hungry. She remains on the UNICEF team as an Ambassador. She recently graced the cover of People Magazine's The Beautiful Issue.
