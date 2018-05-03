P!NK Announces 2019 North American Dates For Acclaimed Beautiful Trauma World Tour

Tickets On Sale To General Public Starting Friday, May 11 at LiveNation.com

Recently Graced The Cover of People Magazine's The Beautiful Issue

News provided by

Live Nation Entertainment

10:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After incredible success and demand, esteemed performer and international pop icon P!NK today announces her Beautiful Trauma World Tour will extend in to 2019 with an additional 37 spring dates across North America. Produced by Live Nation, the new outing will kick off March 1, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, FL and the highly praised show will make stops in Nashville, New Orleans, San Antonio, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping May 21, 2019 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

P!NK Announces 2019 North American Dates For Acclaimed Beautiful Trauma World Tour
P!NK Announces 2019 North American Dates For Acclaimed Beautiful Trauma World Tour

To ensure tickets get in to the hands of fans, Fan Registration for the North American tour dates will be available here through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan® platform beginning today, Thursday, May 3 at 10am local time through Sunday, May 6 at 10pm local time. Presale tickets for registered fans will go on sale beginning Tuesday, May 8 at 10am local time, while limited supplies last.

Citi® is the official presale credit card for the Beautiful Trauma World Tour 2019. As such, Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 8 at 10am local time until Thursday, May 10 at 10pm local time through Citi's Private Pass® program. For complete presale details visit www.citiprivatepass.com

U.S. and Canadian residents who purchase tickets online will be able to redeem (1) physical copy of P!NK's new album "Beautiful Trauma". All albums must be redeemed by the end of the tour in May 2019. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 11 at LiveNation.com.

Media praise for the can't miss Beautiful Trauma World Tour includes:

"Pink kept raising the stakes throughout the show, which is packed with aerial thrills, huge dance numbers and her unique collection of gritty, uplifting anthems." – Newsday

"…ultimately this show was designed to visually woo, and it succeeded mightily. I've seen my share of mammoth pop spectacles — Katy Perry, Taylor Swift and Gaga all come to mind — but this was sheer magic." – NewJersey.com

"…while Pink may be one of pop music's biggest stunt queens, she's a consummate singer, performer and showman." – St. Louis Tribune

"Employing wires and stage props like a giant, spark-spewing chandelier and deformed street lights that looked as though they'd been lifted from a Picasso painting, Pink and her team essentially repealed the law of gravity for the night." – Cleveland Plain-Dealer

P!NK BEAUTIFUL TRAUMA WORLD TOUR 2019 DATES:

DATE

CITY

VENUE

Friday, March 1, 2019

Fort Lauderdale, FL

BB&T Center

Sunday, March 3, 2019

Tampa, FL

Amalie Arena

Tuesday, March 5, 2019

Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

Thursday, March 7, 2019

Columbia, SC

Colonial Life Arena

Saturday, March 9, 2019

Charlotte, NC

Spectrum Center

Sunday, March 10, 2019

Nashville, TN

Bridgestone Arena

Tuesday, March 12, 2019

Atlanta, GA

Philips Arena

Thursday, March 14, 2019

Birmingham, AL

Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Saturday, March 16, 2019

Bossier City, LA

CenturyLink Center 

Sunday, March 17, 2019

New Orleans, LA

Smoothie King Center

Tuesday, March 19, 2019

Houston, TX

Toyota Center

Thursday, March 21, 2019

San Antonio, TX

AT&T Center

Saturday, March 23, 2019

Oklahoma City, OK  

Chesapeake Energy Arena

Sunday, March 24, 2019

Dallas, TX

American Airlines Center

Saturday, March 30, 2019

Glendale, AZ

Gila River Arena

Monday, April 1, 2019

Denver, CO

Pepsi Center

Wednesday, April 3, 2019

Salt Lake City, UT

Vivint Smart Home Arena

Friday, April 5, 2019

Vancouver, BC

Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Monday, April 8, 2019

Portland, OR

Moda Center

Wednesday, April 10, 2019

Sacramento, CA

Golden 1 Center

Friday, April 12, 2019

Las Vegas, NV

T-Mobile Arena

Monday, April 15, 2019

Fresno, CA

Save Mart Center

Wednesday, April 17, 2019

San Jose, CA

SAP Center

Friday, April 19, 2019

Los Angeles, CA 

The Forum 

Friday, April 26, 2019

Detroit, MI

Little Caesars Arena*

Saturday, April 27, 2019

Detroit, MI

Little Caesars Arena

Tuesday, April 30, 2019

Indianapolis, IN

Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Thursday, May 2, 2019

Milwaukee, WI

Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center

Saturday, May 4, 2019

Fargo, ND

FargoDome

Sunday, May 5, 2019

St. Paul, MN

Xcel Energy Center

Tuesday, May 7, 2019

Omaha, NE

CenturyLink Center 

Thursday, May 9, 2019

Lexington, KY

Rupp Arena

Saturday, May 11, 2019

Columbus, OH

Schottenstein Center

Monday, May 13, 2019

Toronto, ON

Air Canada Centre

Friday, May 17, 2019

Montreal, QC

Bell Centre**

Saturday, May 18, 2019

Montreal, QC

Bell Centre

Tuesday, May 21, 2019

New York, NY

Madison Square Garden

*Re-scheduled date. Tickets for previously scheduled March 25, 2018 performance will be honored.

**Re-scheduled date. Tickets for previously scheduled March 23, 2018 performance will be honored.

Since her debut in 2000, P!NK has released 7 studio albums, 1 greatest hits album, sold over 50 million albums equivalents, over 75 million singles, over 2.4 million DVDs worldwide and has had 15 singles in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart (four at #1). In addition, she is the recipient of three Grammy Awards (19 nominations), one Daytime Emmy Award, three Billboard Music Awards, seven MTV Video Music Awards (including the 2017 Michael Jackson Vanguard Award recipient), two MTV Europe Awards, two People's Choice Awards, was named Billboard's Woman of the Year in 2013 and has sold out arenas all over the world.  Her seventh studio album, Beautiful Trauma is certified platinum, debuted at #1 on Billboard's 200 chart and marked a career high for first week sales.  Additionally, the album debuted at #1 in 10 other countries, on Billboard's Top Album Sales Chart and Digital Albums Chart. The first single, "What About US" is also certified platinum, received a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Solo Performance and reached #1 on the Adult Pop Songs chart earning her ninth leader on the chart, the most number-ones at the format for a female (second overall). 

P!NK is a huge supporter of various charities, including: Make a Wish Foundation, Autism Speaks, Human Rights Campaign and No Kid Hungry.  She remains on the UNICEF team as an Ambassador.  She recently graced the cover of People Magazine's The Beautiful Issue.

For More Information:
Official Website: http://www.pinkspage.com 
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/pink 
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pinkofficial 
Twitter: https://twitter.com/pink 
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/PinkVEVO 
Press Assets: https://rcarecords.com/artist/pnk/

About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pnk-announces-2019-north-american-dates-for-acclaimed-beautiful-trauma-world-tour-300641803.html

SOURCE Live Nation Entertainment

Related Links

http://www.livenationentertainment.com
http://www.livenation.com/investors

Also from this source

May 02, 2018, 10:00 ET Live Nation adquire o lendário Rock in Rio, um dos maiores e mais...

May 02, 2018, 10:00 ET Live Nation Acquires Legendary Rock In Rio, One Of The World's...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

P!NK Announces 2019 North American Dates For Acclaimed Beautiful Trauma World Tour

News provided by

Live Nation Entertainment

10:00 ET