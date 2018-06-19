ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of PNM, a subsidiary of PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM), has declared the regular quarterly dividend of $1.145 per share on the 4.58 percent series of cumulative preferred stock. The preferred stock dividend is payable July 15, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business July 2, 2018.
Background:
PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2017 consolidated operating revenues of $1.4 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources has approximately 2,580 megawatts of generation capacity and provides electricity to more than 773,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com.
|
CONTACTS:
|
Analysts
|
Media
|
Lisa Goodman
|
Pahl Shipley
|
(505) 241-2160
|
(505) 241-2782
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pnm-declares-preferred-dividend-300668992.html
SOURCE PNM Resources, Inc.
Share this article