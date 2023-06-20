PNM Resources and Avangrid agree to merger extension

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) and Avangrid have mutually agreed to an amendment and extension of their merger agreement through December 31, 2023. The agreement can be further extended by three months upon mutual agreement from the companies.

The companies' merger agreement was announced in October 2020 and has approval from five federal agencies and the Public Utility Commission of Texas. A stipulated agreement providing more than $300 million in benefits to New Mexico customers and communities was rejected by the NMPRC in December 2021 and has been under appeal with the New Mexico Supreme Court.

"Our merger with Avangrid remains the right path for the future of our customers, communities, employees, shareholders and the environment," said Pat Vincent-Collawn, PNM Resources Chairman and CEO. "Throughout the process to amend and extend the merger, we continued to prioritize the financial strength of our standalone business, ensuring we provide reliable and affordable service and delivering results.

The New Mexico Supreme Court has scheduled oral arguments in the case to be held on September 12, 2023. The Court does not have a statutory deadline for a decision on the appeal. Filings pertaining to the Court appeal, along with the NMPRC application, are available at https://www.pnmresources.com/investors/rates-and-filings.aspx.

Background:

PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2022 consolidated operating revenues of $2.2 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources provides electricity to more than 800,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. PNM serves its customers with a diverse mix of generation and purchased power resources totaling 2.7 gigawatts of capacity, with a goal to achieve 100% emissions-free energy by 2040. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com.

