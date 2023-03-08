PNM Resources and AVANGRID file joint motion with New Mexico Public Regulation Commission to dismiss merger appeal, resolve through rehearing and reconsideration

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) and Avangrid, Inc. have filed a joint motion, together with the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission (NMPRC), in the Joint Applicants' appeal pending at the New Mexico Supreme Court (Court) to dismiss the appeal and remand the case back to the NMPRC for rehearing and reconsideration.

Under the filed motion, the NMPRC will conduct the rehearing and reconsideration in accordance with its rules of procedure and endeavor to reach a decision and issue a final order in a timely manner. The NMPRC acknowledges that the Joint Applicants are seeking a resolution by no later than April 12, 2023. PNM Resources and Avangrid, Inc. previously entered into an amendment of their merger agreement extending the end date to April 20, 2023. The agreement can be extended 90 days by agreement from both companies.

The motion is subject to the Court's determination through an order and mandate. The motion and additional materials pertaining to the Court appeal, along with the NMPRC application for approval of the merger and amended stipulation, are available at https://www.pnmresources.com/investors/rates-and-filings.aspx.

Background:

PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2022 consolidated operating revenues of $2.2 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources provides electricity to more than 800,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. PNM serves its customers with a diverse mix of generation and purchased power resources totaling 2.7 gigawatts of capacity, with a goal to achieve 100% emissions-free energy by 2040. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com .

