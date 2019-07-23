PNM Resources Board Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

News provided by

PNM Resources, Inc.

Jul 23, 2019, 16:30 ET

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At its regular meeting held today, the Board of Directors of PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) declared the regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable August 16, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business August 6, 2019.

Background:
PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2018 consolidated operating revenues of $1.4 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources has approximately 2,671 megawatts of generation capacity and provides electricity to more than 781,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com.

CONTACTS:


Analysts

Media

Lisa Goodman

Ray Sandoval

(505) 241-2160

(505) 241-2782

SOURCE PNM Resources, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.pnmresources.com

Also from this source

PNM Resources to Announce 2019 Second Quarter Earnings on August 2...

PNM Resources Revises 2019 Earnings Guidance, Management to Meet...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

PNM Resources Board Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

News provided by

PNM Resources, Inc.

Jul 23, 2019, 16:30 ET