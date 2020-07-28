PNM Resources Board Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At its regular meeting held today, the Board of Directors of PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) declared the regular quarterly dividend of $0.3075 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable August 14, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business August 7, 2020.

Background:

PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2019 consolidated operating revenues of $1.5 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources has approximately 2,811 megawatts of generation capacity and provides electricity to approximately 790,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com.

CONTACTS:





Analysts Media Lisa Goodman Ray Sandoval (505) 241-2160 (505) 241-2782

SOURCE PNM Resources, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.pnmresources.com

