PNM Resources Board Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At its regular meeting held today, the Board of Directors of PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) declared the regular quarterly dividend of $0.3875 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable August 9, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business July 26, 2024.

Background:
PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2023 consolidated operating revenues of $1.9 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources provides electricity to more than 800,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. PNM serves its customers with a diverse mix of generation and purchased power resources totaling 3.1 gigawatts of capacity, with a goal to achieve 100% emissions-free generation by 2040. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com.

