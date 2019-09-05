PNM Resources CEO Recognized with EEI's Distinguished Leadership Award

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PNM) Chairman, President and CEO, Pat Vincent-Collawn, was awarded the Edison Electric Institute's (EEI's) Distinguished Leadership Award by her peers for her years of significant contributions and her ongoing commitment to the electric power industry.

EEI is the country's oldest and largest electric company trade association, representing electric companies that operate in 90 countries and all 50 states which provide electricity for about 220 million Americans and support more than 7 million jobs across the United States. The Distinguished Leadership Award, established to recognize outstanding individual achievement, was presented during EEI's fall CEO and board of directors meeting.

EEI President Tom Kuhn said, "Pat is an exceptional leader whose vision, expertise, and actions continually elevate our industry and help ensure we are meeting the changing needs of our customers, our communities, and our workforce."

PNM CEO Vincent-Collawn has been an industry leader on major policy issues, such as tax reform, wildfire mitigation, and climate change. Under Vincent-Collawn's leadership, PNM, the wholly-owned New Mexico utility subsidiary of PNM Resources, Inc., became the first U.S. owned investor-owned utility to set the earliest 100% emissions-free goal this last April.

In 2017, Vincent-Collawn served as the first female chair of the Edison Electric Institute. During her tenure as EEI Chair, Vincent-Collawn promoted the benefits of leveraging smart communities to improve sustainability and economic development. Vincent-Collawn also advocated for peer electric companies to build a more inclusive workforce that embraces the unique diversity of the communities they serve. She hosted the industry's first-ever diversity and inclusion forum and led the development of a formal Diversity and Inclusion Commitment.

Having joined PNM in 2007, Vincent-Collawn became CEO of PNM Resources in 2010. Pat is currently the chair of the Electric Power Research Institute, a nonprofit center for public interest energy and environmental research. She also serves as the chair of the New Mexico Partnership to promote businesses locating and expanding in New Mexico. She is the former chair of the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce, the Kirtland Partnership Committee, and the United Way of Central New Mexico.

Background:

PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2018 consolidated operating revenues of $1.4 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources has approximately 2,671 megawatts of generation capacity and provides electricity to more than 781,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com.

