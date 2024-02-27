PNM Resources Completes Sale of Renewable Joint Venture

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) has completed the sale of its 50% ownership interest in its renewable joint venture, New Mexico Renewable Development, LLC (NMRD) to Exus North America Holdings, LLC.

PNM Resources and American Electric Power (AEP), which also owns 50% of NMRD, have agreed to sell the NMRD portfolio for $234 million after customary adjustments. As previously disclosed, PNM Resources' $117 million share of the proceeds will support the funding of regulated capital investments.

The NMRD portfolio includes nine operating solar developments totaling 185 MW and six projects under development with an estimated output of 440 MW. PNM Resources previously reported the earnings from its 50% ownership as part of the Corporate and Other segment.

The sale received the necessary regulatory approval by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, New Mexico regulatory approvals associated with one of NMRD's projects and clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976.

Background:

PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2023 consolidated operating revenues of $1.9 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources provides electricity to more than 800,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. PNM serves its customers with a diverse mix of generation and purchased power resources totaling 3.0 gigawatts of capacity, with a goal to achieve 100% emissions-free energy by 2040. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com .

Contacts:

Analysts Media Lisa Goodman Ray Sandoval (505) 241-2160 (505) 241-2782

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements made in this news release for PNM Resources, Inc. ("PNMR"), Public Service Company of New Mexico ("PNM"), or Texas-New Mexico Power Company ("TNMP") (collectively, the "Company") that relate to future events or expectations, projections, estimates, intentions, goals, targets, and strategies, including the unaudited financial results and earnings guidance, are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned that all forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and estimates and apply only as of the date of this report. PNMR, PNM, and TNMP assume no obligation to update this information. Because actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, PNMR, PNM, and TNMP caution readers not to place undue reliance on these statements. PNMR's, PNM's, and TNMP's business, financial condition, cash flow, and operating results are influenced by many factors, which are often beyond their control, that can cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of risk factors and other important factors affecting forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q filings and the information included in the Company's Forms 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors are specifically incorporated by reference herein.

SOURCE PNM Resources, Inc.