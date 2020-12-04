PNM Resources Recognized as One of America's Most Responsible Companies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PNM) has been named to Newsweek's 2021 list of America's Most Responsible Companies highlighting companies for performance in the areas of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG). This recognition aligns with the company's continued commitment to ESG principles and reflects the ongoing efforts to support customers, communities and the environment at wholly-owned subsidiaries Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP).

This publication marks the second year that Newsweek and Statista analyzed and published a list of top-ranking companies in corporate social responsibility. The 400 listed companies were selected based on publicly available data in ESG categories and a survey of 7,500 U.S Citizens about their perceptions of the companies. PNM Resources was one of 56 companies listed in the Energy & Utilities industry and the only company listed from New Mexico.

"We are honored to be among those recognized for corporate social responsibility," said Pat Vincent-Collawn, PNM Resources' chairman, president and CEO. "Our strategy has adopted these ESG principles and our employees across New Mexico and Texas deserve all of the credit for living our values and implementing this strategy, producing the results measured in this ranking. I am proud of our team's achievements and continued efforts to support customers and communities."

This announcement follows company efforts in response to COVID this year to increase financial assistance available to residential and business customers and community assistance ranging from bringing wireless hotspots to rural areas to donating meals to front-line workers. The company has also continued its progress towards its industry-leading goal of 100% emissions free-energy by 2040 with the announcement of a full exit from coal by 2024, seven years earlier than previously planned. Information on the company's Environmental, Social and Governance initiatives can be found at www.pnmresources.com/esg-commitment.aspx.

PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2019 consolidated operating revenues of $1.5 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources has approximately 2,811 megawatts of generation capacity and provides electricity to approximately 790,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com.

