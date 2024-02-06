PNM Resources Reports 2023 Results and Introduces 2024 Earnings Guidance

Conference call at 11 a.m. Eastern today

2023 GAAP earnings of $1.02 per diluted share

2023 ongoing earnings of $2.82 per diluted share

2024 ongoing earnings guidance range of $2.65 - $2.75 per diluted share

PNM Resources (In millions, except EPS)







2023 2022 GAAP net earnings attributable to PNM Resources $87.8 $169.5 GAAP diluted EPS $1.02 $1.97 Ongoing net earnings $243.5 $231.5 Ongoing diluted EPS $2.82 $2.69

PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) today released its 2023 earnings results. GAAP earnings include one-time charges for rate credits associated with the San Juan Generating Station abandonment settlement and disallowances in PNM's recent rate case decision related to legacy generation assets.

In addition, management announced its 2024 consolidated ongoing earnings guidance of $2.65 to $2.75 per diluted share and refreshed its long-term earnings growth target to a range of 6% to 7% through 2028 based on the 2024 guidance midpoint of $2.70.

"Our financial results continue to demonstrate our ability to navigate our environment and deliver an attractive return on investments by increasing the geographic and regulatory diversification of our rate base," said Pat Vincent-Collawn, PNM Resources' chairman and CEO. "Our outlook for 2024 and beyond prioritizes investments supported by legislative and regulatory initiatives for a reliable and resilient grid to meet growing customer demands and enable the clean energy transition, resulting in targeted earnings growth of 6% to 7% through 2028."

SEGMENT REPORTING OF 2023 EARNINGS

PNM – a vertically integrated electric utility in New Mexico with distribution, transmission and generation assets.



– TNMP – an electric transmission and distribution utility in Texas .



– Corporate and Other – reflects the PNM Resources holding company and other subsidiaries.



EPS Results by Segment



GAAP Diluted EPS

Ongoing Diluted EPS

2023 2022

2023 2022 PNM $0.41 $1.20

$2.22 $1.90 TNMP $1.10 $1.07

$1.11 $1.07 Corporate and Other ($0.49) ($0.30)

($0.51) ($0.28)











Consolidated PNM Resources $1.02 $1.97

$2.82 $2.69

Net changes to GAAP and ongoing earnings in 2023 compared to 2022 include:

PNM: Lower costs associated with generation portfolio changes, increased customer usage due to hotter temperatures, increased transmission margins due to higher system demand, fewer gas plant outages, and improved market performance of decommissioning and reclamation trusts were partially offset by planned O&M expenses and depreciation and interest expense associated with new capital investments.



TNMP: Increased rate recovery through the Transmission Cost of Service (TCOS) and Distribution Cost Recovery Factor (DCRF) mechanisms and higher demand-based load growth was partially offset by depreciation, property tax and interest expense associated with new capital investments and higher planned O&M expenses.



Corporate and Other: Higher interest rates on variable rate debt, net of hedges, increased losses.

In addition, GAAP earnings decreased in 2023 primarily due to $242.0 million in regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs, which includes a settlement involving rate credits associated with the retirement of the San Juan Generating Station and disallowances in PNM's recent rate case outcome related to legacy generation assets. These costs were offset by $33.3 million of net unrealized gains on investment securities in 2023 compared to $63.8 million of net unrealized losses in 2022.

Background:

PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2023 consolidated operating revenues of $1.9 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources provides electricity to more than 800,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. PNM serves its customers with a diverse mix of generation and purchased power resources totaling 3.1 gigawatts of capacity, with a goal to achieve 100% emissions-free generation by 2040. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com .

Preliminary Unaudited Financial Results

The preliminary unaudited financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, included in this press release represent the most current information available to management and are not a comprehensive statement of the financial results for this period. Actual results may differ from these preliminary unaudited results due to the completion of the company's year-end financial closing procedures, including final adjustments, completion of the audit by the company's independent registered public accounting firm, completion of the internal control over financial reporting and other developments that may arise between the date of this press release and the time that financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, are finalized.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements made in this news release for PNM Resources, Inc. ("PNMR"), Public Service Company of New Mexico ("PNM"), or Texas-New Mexico Power Company ("TNMP") (collectively, the "Company") that relate to future events or expectations, projections, estimates, intentions, goals, targets, and strategies, including the unaudited financial results and earnings guidance, are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Readers are cautioned that all forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and estimates and apply only as of the date of this report. PNMR, PNM, and TNMP assume no obligation to update this information. Because actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, PNMR, PNM, and TNMP caution readers not to place undue reliance on these statements. PNMR's, PNM's, and TNMP's business, financial condition, cash flow, and operating results are influenced by many factors, which are often beyond their control, that can cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of risk factors and other important factors affecting forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q filings and the information included in the Company's Forms 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors are specifically incorporated by reference herein.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

GAAP refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. Ongoing earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the impact of net unrealized mark-to-market gains and losses on economic hedges, the net change in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities, pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business, and certain non-recurring, infrequent, and other items that are not indicative of fundamental changes in the earnings capacity of the Company's operations. The Company uses ongoing earnings and ongoing earnings per diluted share to evaluate the operations of the Company and to establish goals, including those used for certain aspects of incentive compensation, for management and employees. While the Company believes these financial measures are appropriate and useful for investors, they are not measures presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not intend for these measures, or any piece of these measures, to represent any financial measure as defined by GAAP. Furthermore, the Company's calculations of these measures as presented may or may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company uses ongoing earnings guidance to provide investors with management's expectations of ongoing financial performance over the period presented. While the Company believes ongoing earnings guidance is an appropriate measure, it is not a measure presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not intend for ongoing earnings guidance to represent an expectation of net earnings as defined by GAAP. Since the future differences between GAAP and ongoing earnings are frequently outside the control of the Company, management is generally not able to estimate the impact of the reconciling items between forecasted GAAP net earnings and ongoing earnings guidance, nor their probable impact on GAAP net earnings without unreasonable effort, therefore, management is generally not able to provide a corresponding GAAP equivalent for ongoing earnings guidance. Reconciliations between GAAP and ongoing earnings are contained in schedules 1-4.

PNM Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Schedule 1 Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings (Preliminary and Unaudited)





PNM

TNMP

Corporate

and Other

Consolidated



(in thousands) Quarter Ended December 31, 2023















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR:

$ (58,179)

$ 20,768

$ (12,815)

$ (50,226) Adjusting items before income tax effects















Net change in unrealized (gains) and losses on investment securities2a

(26,840)

—

—

(26,840) Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs2b

117,238

1,173

—

118,411 Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2c

678

—

—

678 Merger related costs2d

671

301

302

1,274 Total adjustments before income tax effects

91,747

1,474

302

93,523 Income tax impact of above adjustments1

(23,304)

(310)

(76)

(23,690) SJGS retirement income tax adjustments3

(1,199)

—

—

(1,199) Income tax impact of non-deductible merger related costs3

(46)

3

(2,428)

(2,471) Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items4

(240)

(51)

(144)

(435) Total income tax impacts5

(24,789)

(358)

(2,648)

(27,795) Adjusting items, net of income taxes

66,958

1,116

(2,346)

65,728 Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 8,779

$ 21,884

$ (15,161)

$ 15,502

















Year Ended December 31, 2023















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR:

$ 35,657

$ 94,937

$ (42,776)

$ 87,818 Adjusting items before income tax effects















Net change in unrealized (gains) and losses on investment securities2a

(33,278)

—

—

(33,278) Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs2b

240,840

1,173

—

242,013 Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2c

2,716

—

—

2,716 Merger related costs2d

730

303

953

1,986 Total adjustments before income tax effects

211,008

1,476

953

213,437 Income tax impact of above adjustments1

(53,596)

(310)

(242)

(54,148) SJGS retirement income tax adjustments3

(1,199)

—

—

(1,199) Income tax impact of non-deductible merger related costs3

(40)

3

(2,334)

(2,371) Total income tax impacts5

(54,835)

(307)

(2,576)

(57,718) Adjusting items, net of income taxes

156,173

1,169

(1,623)

155,719 Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 191,830

$ 96,106

$ (44,399)

$ 243,537

1 Tax effects calculated using a tax rate of 21.0% for TNMP and 25.4% for other segments 2 The pre-tax impacts (in thousands) of adjusting items are reflected on the GAAP Consolidated Statement of Earnings as follows: a Changes in "Gains (losses) on investment securities" reflecting non-cash performance relative to market, not indicative of funding requirements b Decreases in "Electric operating revenues" of $52.2 million and $169.8 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, increases in "Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs" of $65.9 million and $71.9 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023, and increases in "Interest charges" of $0.3 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 c Increases in "Other (deductions)" d Increases in "Administrative and general" 3 Increases (decreases) in "Income Taxes" 4 Income tax timing impacts resulting from differences between the statutory rates of 25.4% for PNM, 21.0% for TNMP and the average expected statutory tax rate of 23.7% for PNMR, and the GAAP anticipated effective tax rates of 18.6% for PNM, 15.0% for TNMP, and 15.6% for PNMR, which reversed by year end 5 Income tax impacts reflected in "Income Taxes"

PNM Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Schedule 2 Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings (Preliminary and Unaudited)





PNM

TNMP

Corporate

and Other

Consolidated



(in thousands) Quarter Ended December 31, 2022















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR:

$ 7,808

$ 19,725

$ (11,788)

$ 15,745 Adjusting items before income tax effects















Net change in unrealized (gains) and losses on investment securities2a

(17,279)

—

—

(17,279) FERC ordered time-value refunds2b

8,057

—

—

8,057 Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2d

614

—

—

614 Merger related costs2e

14

2

194

210 Total adjustments before income tax effects

(8,594)

2

194

(8,398) Income tax impact of above adjustments1

2,183

(1)

(49)

2,133 SJGS retirement income tax adjustments3

3,525

—

—

3,525 Income tax impact of non-deductible merger related costs3

(239)

(154)

33

(360) Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items4

(41)

(144)

149

(36) Total income tax impacts5

5,428

(299)

133

5,262 Adjusting items, net of income taxes

(3,166)

(297)

327

(3,136) Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 4,642

$ 19,428

$ (11,461)

$ 12,609

















Year Ended December 31, 2022















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR:

$ 103,370

$ 92,267

$ (26,107)

$ 169,530 Adjusting items before income tax effects















Net change in unrealized (gains) and losses on investment securities2a

63,805

—

—

63,805 FERC ordered time-value refunds2b

8,057

—

—

8,057 Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs2c

2,025

—

—

2,025 Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2d

2,456

—

—

2,456 Merger related costs2e

81

6

1,763

1,850 Total adjustments before income tax effects

76,424

6

1,763

78,193 Income tax impacts of above adjustments1

(19,412)

(2)

(447)

(19,861) SJGS retirement income tax adjustments3

3,525

—

—

3,525 Income tax impact of non-deductible merger related costs3

13

2

75

90 Total income tax impacts4

(15,874)

—

(372)

(16,246) Adjusting items, net of income taxes

60,550

6

1,391

61,947 Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 163,920

$ 92,273

$ (24,716)

$ 231,477



1 Tax effects calculated using a tax rate of 21.0% for TNMP and 25.4% for other segments 2 The pre-tax impacts (in thousands) of adjusting items are reflected on the GAAP Consolidated Statement of Earnings as follows: a Changes in "Gains (losses) on investment securities" reflecting non-cash performance relative to market, not indicative of funding requirements b Decrease in "Electric operating revenues" c Increase in "Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs" d Increases in "Other (deductions)" e Increases in "Administrative and general" 3 Increases (decreases) in "Income Taxes"















4 Income tax timing impacts resulting from differences between the statutory rates of 25.4% for PNM, 21.0% for TNMP and the average expected statutory tax rate of 23.0% for PNMR, and the GAAP anticipated effective tax rates of 11.0% for PNM, 13.4% for TNMP, and 10.1% for PNMR, which reversed by year end. 5 Income tax impacts reflected in "Income Taxes"

PNM Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Schedule 3 Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings Per Diluted Share (Preliminary and Unaudited)





PNM

TNMP

Corporate

and Other

Consolidated



(per diluted share) Quarter Ended December 31, 2023















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR:

$ (0.67)

$ 0.24

$ (0.15)

$ (0.58) Adjusting items, net of income tax effects















Net change in unrealized (gains) and losses on investment securities

(0.23)

—

—

(0.23) Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs

1.01

0.01

—

1.02 Merger related costs

—

—

(0.02)

(0.02) SJGS retirement income tax adjustments

(0.01)

—

—

(0.01) Total Adjustments

0.77

0.01

(0.02)

0.76 Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 0.10

$ 0.25

$ (0.17)

$ 0.18 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 86,932,542



























Year Ended December 31, 2023















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR:

$ 0.41

$ 1.10

$ (0.49)

$ 1.02 Adjusting items, net of income tax effects















Net change in unrealized (gains) and losses on investment securities

(0.29)

—

—

(0.29) Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs

2.08

0.01

—

2.09 Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business

0.02

—

—

0.02 Merger related costs

0.01

—

(0.02)

(0.01) SJGS retirement income tax adjustments

(0.01)

—

—

(0.01) Total Adjustments

1.81

0.01

(0.02)

1.80 Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 2.22

$ 1.11

$ (0.51)

$ 2.82 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 86,368,999











PNM Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Schedule 4 Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings Per Diluted Share (Preliminary and Unaudited)





PNM

TNMP

Corporate

and Other

Consolidated



(per diluted share) Quarter Ended December 31, 2022















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR:

$ 0.09

$ 0.23

$ (0.14)

$ 0.18 Adjusting items, net of income tax effects















Net change in unrealized (gains) and losses on investment securities

(0.15)

—

—

(0.15) FERC ordered time-value refunds

0.07

—

—

0.07 Merger related costs

—

—

0.01

0.01 SJGS retirement income tax adjustments

0.04

—

—

0.04 Total Adjustments

(0.04)

—

0.01

(0.03) Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 0.05

$ 0.23

$ (0.13)

$ 0.15 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 86,142,434



























Year Ended December 31, 2022















GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR:

$ 1.20

$ 1.07

$ (0.30)

$ 1.97 Adjusting items, net of income tax effects















Net change in unrealized (gains) and losses on investment securities

0.55

—

—

0.55 FERC ordered time-value refunds

0.07

—

—

0.07 Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs

0.02

—

—

0.02 Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business

0.02

—

—

0.02 Merger related costs

—

—

0.02

0.02 SJGS retirement income tax adjustments

0.04

—

—

0.04 Total Adjustments

0.70

—

0.02

0.72 Ongoing Earnings (Loss)

$ 1.90

$ 1.07

$ (0.28)

$ 2.69 Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 86,168,751











PNM Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Schedule 5 Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Preliminary and Unaudited)



Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2021

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Electric Operating Revenues $ 1,939,198

$ 2,249,555

$ 1,779,873 Operating Expenses:









Cost of energy 802,261

987,941

644,853 Administrative and general 227,900

227,149

230,292 Energy production costs 91,610

147,347

143,931 Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs 71,923

832

1,194 Depreciation and amortization 319,503

304,853

284,107 Transmission and distribution costs 98,721

94,684

81,335 Taxes other than income taxes 95,940

92,989

86,008 Total operating expenses 1,707,858

1,855,795

1,471,720 Operating income 231,340

393,760

308,153 Other Income and Deductions:









Interest income 21,963

16,095

14,662 Gains (losses) on investment securities 19,246

(78,357)

16,850 Other income 24,204

21,601

20,200 Other (deductions) (15,869)

(13,881)

(18,559) Net other income and (deductions) 49,544

(54,542)

33,153 Interest Charges 190,355

127,908

96,877 Earnings before Income Taxes 90,529

211,310

244,429 Income Taxes (Benefits) (16,350)

26,130

32,582 Net Earnings 106,879

185,180

211,847 (Earnings) Attributable to Valencia Non-controlling Interest (18,533)

(15,122)

(15,490) Preferred Stock Dividend Requirements of Subsidiary (528)

(528)

(528) Net Earnings Attributable to PNMR $ 87,818

$ 169,530

$ 195,829 Net Earnings Attributable to PNMR per Common Share:









Basic $ 1.02

$ 1.97

$ 2.28 Diluted $ 1.02

$ 1.97

$ 2.27

