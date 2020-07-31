PNM Resources Reports Second Quarter Results
2020 Ongoing Earnings Guidance Affirmed, Conference call set for 11 a.m. Eastern today
Jul 31, 2020, 06:30 ET
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
|
PNM Resources (In millions, except EPS)
|
Q2 2020
|
Q2 2019
|
YTD 2020
|
YTD 2019
|
GAAP net earnings (loss) attributable to PNM Resources
|
$57.5
|
($75.9)
|
$42.2
|
($57.2)
|
GAAP diluted EPS
|
$0.72
|
($0.95)
|
$0.53
|
($0.72)
|
Ongoing net earnings
|
$44.1
|
$30.2
|
$58.3
|
$39.2
|
Ongoing diluted EPS
|
$0.55
|
$0.38
|
$0.73
|
$0.49
PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) today released the company's 2020 second quarter results. In addition, management affirmed its 2020 consolidated ongoing earnings guidance of $2.16 to $2.26 per diluted share, targeting the midpoint of this range.
"Warmer temperatures during the second quarter outweighed the reduced load impacts related to COVID-19 and has strengthened our ability to manage within our ongoing earnings guidance range," said Pat Vincent-Collawn, PNM Resources' chairman, president and CEO. "Our top priority continues to be on the safety of our team and caring for our customers and communities. Our response is guided by our vision and values as we manage the current environment while keeping focused on our strategic objectives and goals designed to integrate and deliver the clean energy resources of the future to PNM and TNMP customers."
During today's earnings conference call, PNM Resources will highlight its commitment to ESG principles and share recent achievements in these areas, including additional environmental goals that frame the company's path to emissions-free energy by 2040 and significant reductions in the usage of freshwater. Management will also highlight investment programs that are aligned with these principles, including the recently announced Wired for the Future program to enhance transmission and distribution infrastructure to provide a reliable, resilient and secure energy grid to deliver clean energy.
"PNM is taking a broad view with investments that focus on strengthening our infrastructure to support the transformation to a 100% clean energy portfolio," Vincent-Collawn continued. "Our future investment plans will not reflect new generation additions and will emphasize grid investments to enhance capabilities to adapt and integrate new resources. If regulators determine that PNM should develop new generation resources, however, these projects would need to be balanced with grid investments to maintain the affordability of customer rates. We remain committed to our earnings growth target of 5 to 6 percent through 2023."
The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission issued an order this week on the replacement power for the San Juan Generating Station, which has been approved for abandonment in 2022. The order supports PNM's clean energy goals with a portfolio of renewable energy resources and battery storage. The revised capital investment plan included in the presentation materials for today's call does not include investments for replacement power resources.
SEGMENT REPORTING OF 2020 SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS
PNM – a vertically integrated electric utility in New Mexico with distribution, transmission and generation assets.
|
PNM (In millions, except EPS)
|
Q2 2020
|
Q2 2019
|
YTD 2020
|
YTD 2019
|
GAAP net earnings (loss) attributable to PNM Resources
|
$45.5
|
($86.9)
|
$29.5
|
($67.9)
|
GAAP diluted EPS
|
$0.57
|
($1.09)
|
$0.37
|
($0.85)
|
Ongoing net earnings
|
$31.4
|
$19.0
|
$44.4
|
$28.4
|
Ongoing diluted EPS
|
$0.39
|
$0.24
|
$0.56
|
$0.36
- GAAP earnings during the second quarter of 2019 included the $104 million after tax write-off of assets previously under appeal with the New Mexico Supreme Court following the order confirming disallowance of these assets from retail rate base.
- Higher than normal temperatures in the second quarter of 2020 compared to significantly milder temperatures in the second quarter of 2019 resulted in higher residential load, partially offset by reduced commercial usage resulting from COVID-19 business restrictions in New Mexico.
- Earnings were also higher in the second quarter of 2020 due to lower plant outage costs resulting from the completion of planned outages at San Juan Generating Station in 2019, along with higher transmission margins, recovery of new utility-owned solar resources under the renewable rider and the refinancing of debt at lower interest rates. These increases were partially offset by additional depreciation and property tax expenses on new capital investments.
TNMP – an electric transmission and distribution utility in Texas.
|
TNMP (In millions, except EPS)
|
Q2 2020
|
Q2 2019
|
YTD 2020
|
YTD 2019
|
GAAP net earnings attributable to PNM Resources
|
$16.2
|
$15.3
|
$23.3
|
$19.4
|
GAAP diluted EPS
|
$0.20
|
$0.19
|
$0.29
|
$0.24
|
Ongoing net earnings
|
$16.2
|
$15.4
|
$23.3
|
$19.5
|
Ongoing diluted EPS
|
$0.20
|
$0.19
|
$0.29
|
$0.24
- TNMP's GAAP and ongoing earnings increased in the second quarter of 2020 due to the implementation of Transmission Cost of Service (TCOS) rate increases implemented in September 2019 and March 2020. Total customer usage increased as a result of higher than normal temperatures. COVID-19 restrictions increased volumetric (primarily residential) load and reduced demand-based (commercial and industrial) load.
- These increases were offset by higher depreciation and property tax expenses resulting from additional capital investments.
Corporate and Other – a segment that reflects the PNM Resources holding company and other subsidiaries.
|
Corporate and Other (In millions, except EPS)
|
Q2 2020
|
Q2 2019
|
YTD 2020
|
YTD 2019
|
GAAP net earnings (loss) attributable to PNM Resources
|
($4.2)
|
($4.2)
|
($10.5)
|
($8.6)
|
GAAP diluted EPS
|
($0.05)
|
($0.05)
|
($0.13)
|
($0.11)
|
Ongoing net earnings (loss)
|
($3.4)
|
($4.2)
|
($9.3)
|
($8.7)
|
Ongoing diluted EPS
|
($0.04)
|
($0.05)
|
($0.12)
|
($0.11)
- Corporate and Other's ongoing losses were reduced in the second quarter of 2020 due to higher tax benefits resulting from a higher effective tax rate.
Financial materials are available at http://www.pnmresources.com/investors/results.cfm.
SECOND QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL: 11 A.M. EASTERN FRIDAY, JULY 31
PNM Resources will discuss these items during a live conference call and webcast on Friday, July 31st at 11 a.m. Eastern. Speaking on the call will be Pat Vincent-Collawn, PNM Resources chairman, president and CEO, and Don Tarry, PNM Resources senior vice president and CFO.
A live webcast of the call will be archived at http://www.pnmresources.com/investors/events.cfm. Listeners are encouraged to visit the website at least 30 minutes before the event to register, download and install any necessary audio software.
Investors and analysts can participate in the live conference call by pre-registering using the following link to receive a special dial-in number and PIN: http://dpregister.com/10145798. Telephone participants who are unable to pre-register may participate in the live conference call by dialing (877) 276-8648 or (412) 317-5474 fifteen minutes prior to the event and referencing "the PNM Resources second quarter conference call".
Supporting material for PNM Resources' earnings announcements can be viewed and downloaded at http://www.pnmresources.com/investors/results.cfm.
Background:
PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2019 consolidated operating revenues of $1.5 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources has approximately 2,811 megawatts of generation capacity and provides electricity to more than 790,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com.
|
|
PNM Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule 1
Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings
(Preliminary and Unaudited)
|
PNM
|
TNMP
|
Corporate
|
PNMR
|
(in thousands)
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
|
GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR
|
$
|
45,540
|
$
|
16,174
|
$
|
(4,225)
|
$
|
57,489
|
Adjusting items before income tax effects:
|
Net change in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities2a
|
(17,359)
|
—
|
—
|
(17,359)
|
Regulatory disallowances2b
|
1,911
|
—
|
—
|
1,911
|
Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2c
|
1,131
|
—
|
—
|
1,131
|
Costs to review strategic growth opportunities2d
|
—
|
—
|
1,233
|
1,233
|
Total adjustments before income tax effects
|
(14,317)
|
—
|
1,233
|
(13,084)
|
Income tax impact of above adjustments1
|
3,637
|
—
|
(313)
|
3,324
|
Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items3
|
(3,481)
|
—
|
(103)
|
(3,584)
|
Total income tax impacts4
|
156
|
—
|
(416)
|
(260)
|
Adjusting items, net of income taxes
|
(14,161)
|
—
|
817
|
(13,344)
|
Ongoing Earnings (Loss)
|
$
|
31,379
|
$
|
16,174
|
$
|
(3,408)
|
$
|
44,145
|
Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
|
GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR
|
$
|
29,483
|
$
|
23,266
|
$
|
(10,520)
|
$
|
42,229
|
Adjusting items before income tax effects:
|
Net change in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities2a
|
14,279
|
—
|
—
|
14,279
|
Regulatory disallowances2b
|
1,911
|
—
|
—
|
1,911
|
Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2c
|
2,262
|
—
|
—
|
2,262
|
Costs to review strategic growth opportunities2d
|
—
|
—
|
1,233
|
1,233
|
Total adjustments before income tax effects
|
18,452
|
—
|
1,233
|
19,685
|
Income tax impact of above adjustments1
|
(4,687)
|
—
|
(313)
|
(5,000)
|
Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items3
|
1,146
|
—
|
284
|
1,430
|
Total income tax impacts4
|
(3,541)
|
—
|
(29)
|
(3,570)
|
Adjusting items, net of income taxes
|
14,911
|
—
|
1,204
|
16,115
|
Ongoing Earnings (Loss)
|
$
|
44,394
|
$
|
23,266
|
$
|
(9,316)
|
$
|
58,344
|
1 Tax effects calculated using a tax rate of 25.4%
|
2 The pre-tax impacts (in thousands) of adjusting items are reflected on the GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings as follows:
|
a (Increases) decreases in "Gains on investment securities" reflecting non-cash performance relative to market, not indicative of funding requirements
|
b Increases of $1.9 million in "Interest Charges" and less than $0.1 million in "Other income" reflecting disallowances of previously capitalized AFUDC for certain costs included in the AFUDC computation, resulting from a FERC audit.
|
c Increases in "Other (deductions)"
|
d Increases in "Administrative and general"
|
3 Income tax timing impacts resulting from differences between the statutory tax rate of 25.4% for PNM and the average expected statutory tax rate of 23.9% for PNMR, and the GAAP anticipated effective tax rates of 8.7% for PNM and 6.2% for PNMR, which will reverse by year end
|
4 Income tax impacts reflected in "Income Taxes"
|
PNM Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule 2
Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings
(Preliminary and Unaudited)
|
PNM
|
TNMP
|
Corporate
|
PNMR
|
(in thousands)
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
|
GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR
|
$
|
(86,944)
|
$
|
15,267
|
$
|
(4,237)
|
$
|
(75,914)
|
Adjusting items before income tax effects:
|
Mark-to-market impact of economic hedges2a
|
(28)
|
—
|
—
|
(28)
|
Net change in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities2b
|
504
|
—
|
—
|
504
|
Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs2c
|
149,254
|
—
|
—
|
149,254
|
Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2d
|
1,044
|
—
|
—
|
1,044
|
Process improvement initiatives2e
|
410
|
135
|
—
|
545
|
Four Corners coal mine reclamation2f
|
(284)
|
—
|
—
|
(284)
|
Total adjustments before income tax effects
|
150,900
|
135
|
—
|
151,035
|
Income tax impact of above adjustments1
|
(38,329)
|
(28)
|
—
|
(38,357)
|
Deferred income tax impact of regulatory disallowances
|
(7,485)
|
—
|
—
|
(7,485)
|
Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items3
|
823
|
16
|
45
|
884
|
Total income tax impacts4
|
(44,991)
|
(12)
|
45
|
(44,958)
|
Adjusting items, net of income taxes
|
105,909
|
123
|
45
|
106,077
|
Ongoing Earnings (Loss)
|
$
|
18,965
|
$
|
15,390
|
$
|
(4,192)
|
$
|
30,163
|
Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
|
GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR
|
$
|
(67,932)
|
$
|
19,365
|
$
|
(8,647)
|
$
|
(57,214)
|
Adjusting items before income tax effects:
|
Mark-to-market impact of economic hedges2a
|
(56)
|
—
|
—
|
(56)
|
Net change in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities2b
|
(12,490)
|
—
|
—
|
(12,490)
|
Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs2c
|
150,599
|
—
|
—
|
150,599
|
Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business2d
|
2,089
|
—
|
—
|
2,089
|
Process improvement initiatives2e
|
410
|
135
|
—
|
545
|
Four Corners coal mine reclamation2f
|
(284)
|
—
|
—
|
(284)
|
Total adjustments before income tax effects
|
140,268
|
135
|
—
|
140,403
|
Income tax impact of above adjustments1
|
(35,628)
|
(28)
|
—
|
(35,656)
|
Deferred income tax impact of regulatory disallowances
|
(7,485)
|
—
|
—
|
(7,485)
|
Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items3
|
(795)
|
16
|
(86)
|
(865)
|
Total income tax impacts4
|
(43,908)
|
(12)
|
(86)
|
(44,006)
|
Adjusting items, net of income taxes
|
96,360
|
123
|
(86)
|
96,397
|
Ongoing Earnings (Loss)
|
$
|
28,428
|
$
|
19,488
|
$
|
(8,733)
|
$
|
39,183
|
1 2019 income tax effects calculated using a tax rate of 25.40% for PNM and 21% for TNMP
|
2 The pre-tax impacts (in thousands) of adjusting items are reflected on the GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings as follows:
|
a (Reductions) in "Electric Operating Revenues" and "Cost of energy" of $235 and $263 in the three months ended June 30, 2019 and $480 and $536 in the six months ended June 30, 2019
|
b (Increases) decreases in "Gains and losses on investment securities"
|
c Increases in "Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs"
|
d Increases in "Other (deductions)"
|
e Increases in "Administrative and General"
|
f (Decreases) in "Cost of energy"
|
3 Income tax timing impacts resulting from differences between the statutory tax rate of 25.4% for PNM and the average expected statutory tax rate of 24.0% for PNMR, and the GAAP anticipated effective tax rates of 11.9% for PNM and 9.4% for PNMR, which will reverse by year end
|
4 Income tax impacts reflected in "Income Taxes"
|
PNM Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule 3
Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings Per Diluted Share
(Preliminary and Unaudited)
|
PNM
|
TNMP
|
Corporate
|
PNMR
|
(per diluted share)
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
|
GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR
|
$
|
0.57
|
$
|
0.20
|
$
|
(0.05)
|
$
|
0.72
|
Adjusting items, net of income tax effects:
|
Net change in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities
|
(0.16)
|
—
|
—
|
(0.16)
|
Regulatory disallowances
|
0.02
|
—
|
—
|
0.02
|
Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business
|
0.01
|
—
|
—
|
0.01
|
Cost to review strategic growth opportunities
|
—
|
—
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items
|
(0.05)
|
—
|
—
|
(0.05)
|
Total Adjustments
|
(0.18)
|
—
|
0.01
|
(0.17)
|
Ongoing Earnings (Loss)
|
$
|
0.39
|
$
|
0.20
|
$
|
(0.04)
|
$
|
0.55
|
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 79,875,557
|
Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
|
GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR
|
$
|
0.37
|
$
|
0.29
|
$
|
(0.13)
|
$
|
0.53
|
Adjusting items, net of income tax effects:
|
Net change in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities
|
0.13
|
—
|
—
|
0.13
|
Regulatory disallowances
|
0.02
|
—
|
—
|
0.02
|
Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business
|
0.02
|
—
|
—
|
0.02
|
Cost to review strategic growth opportunities
|
—
|
—
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items
|
0.02
|
—
|
—
|
0.02
|
Total Adjustments
|
0.19
|
—
|
0.01
|
0.20
|
Ongoing Earnings (Loss)
|
$
|
0.56
|
$
|
0.29
|
$
|
(0.12)
|
$
|
0.73
|
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 79,978,535
|
PNM Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule 4
Reconciliation of GAAP to Ongoing Earnings Per Diluted Share
(Preliminary and Unaudited)
|
PNM
|
TNMP
|
Corporate
|
PNMR
|
(per diluted share)
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
|
GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR1
|
$
|
(1.09)
|
$
|
0.19
|
$
|
(0.05)
|
$
|
(0.95)
|
Adjusting items, net of income tax effects:
|
Mark-to-market impact of economic hedges
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Net change in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities
|
0.01
|
—
|
—
|
0.01
|
Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs
|
1.39
|
—
|
—
|
1.39
|
Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business
|
0.01
|
—
|
—
|
0.01
|
Process improvement initiatives
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Four Corners coal mine reclamation
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Deferred income tax impact of regulatory disallowances
|
(0.09)
|
—
|
—
|
(0.09)
|
Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items
|
0.01
|
—
|
—
|
0.01
|
Total Adjustments
|
1.33
|
—
|
—
|
1.33
|
Ongoing Earnings (Loss)
|
$
|
0.24
|
$
|
0.19
|
$
|
(0.05)
|
$
|
0.38
|
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 79,917,269
|
Six Months Ended June 30, 2019
|
GAAP Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR1
|
$
|
(0.85)
|
$
|
0.24
|
$
|
(0.11)
|
$
|
(0.72)
|
Adjusting items, net of income tax effects:
|
Mark-to-market impact of economic hedges
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Net change in unrealized gains and losses on investment securities
|
(0.12)
|
—
|
—
|
(0.12)
|
Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs
|
1.41
|
—
|
—
|
1.41
|
Pension expense related to previously disposed of gas distribution business
|
0.02
|
—
|
—
|
0.02
|
Process improvement initiatives
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Four Corners coal mine reclamation
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Deferred income tax impact of regulatory disallowances
|
(0.09)
|
—
|
—
|
(0.09)
|
Timing of statutory and effective tax rates on non-recurring items
|
(0.01)
|
—
|
—
|
(0.01)
|
Total Adjustments
|
1.21
|
—
|
—
|
1.21
|
Ongoing Earnings (Loss)
|
$
|
0.36
|
$
|
0.24
|
$
|
(0.11)
|
$
|
0.49
|
Average Diluted Shares Outstanding: 79,904,858
|
1 EPS is presented on a non-diluted basis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 due to the consolidated GAAP net loss
|
PNM Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule 5
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
(Preliminary and Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Electric Operating Revenues:
|
Contracts with customers
|
$
|
343,075
|
$
|
314,917
|
$
|
666,057
|
$
|
630,614
|
Alternative revenue programs
|
4,466
|
5,844
|
4,892
|
6,480
|
Other electric operating revenue
|
10,108
|
9,467
|
20,322
|
42,778
|
Total electric operating revenues
|
357,649
|
330,228
|
691,271
|
679,872
|
Operating Expenses:
|
Cost of energy
|
93,863
|
83,782
|
192,573
|
205,408
|
Administrative and general
|
50,453
|
42,833
|
96,485
|
95,170
|
Energy production costs
|
33,345
|
42,905
|
66,963
|
77,977
|
Regulatory disallowances and restructuring costs
|
—
|
149,254
|
—
|
150,599
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
70,022
|
66,065
|
138,995
|
131,421
|
Transmission and distribution costs
|
18,034
|
19,195
|
35,320
|
35,872
|
Taxes other than income taxes
|
20,782
|
19,809
|
42,047
|
40,317
|
Total operating expenses
|
286,499
|
423,843
|
572,383
|
736,764
|
Operating income (loss)
|
71,150
|
(93,615)
|
118,888
|
(56,892)
|
Other Income and Deductions:
|
Interest income
|
3,071
|
3,460
|
6,494
|
7,048
|
Gains (losses) on investment securities
|
21,620
|
4,599
|
(11,229)
|
18,613
|
Other income
|
4,390
|
3,350
|
6,706
|
6,795
|
Other (deductions)
|
(3,307)
|
(3,117)
|
(6,780)
|
(6,369)
|
Net other income and deductions
|
25,774
|
8,292
|
(4,809)
|
26,087
|
Interest Charges
|
31,088
|
29,791
|
61,522
|
61,425
|
Earnings (Loss) before Income Taxes
|
65,836
|
(115,114)
|
52,557
|
(92,230)
|
Income Taxes (Benefits)
|
4,275
|
(42,831)
|
2,395
|
(41,608)
|
Net Earnings (Loss)
|
61,561
|
(72,283)
|
50,162
|
(50,622)
|
(Earnings) Attributable to Valencia Non-controlling Interest
|
(3,940)
|
(3,499)
|
(7,669)
|
(6,328)
|
Preferred Stock Dividend Requirements of Subsidiary
|
(132)
|
(132)
|
(264)
|
(264)
|
Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR
|
$
|
57,489
|
$
|
(75,914)
|
$
|
42,229
|
$
|
(57,214)
|
Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to PNMR per Common Share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.72
|
$
|
(0.95)
|
$
|
0.53
|
$
|
(0.72)
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.72
|
$
|
(0.95)
|
$
|
0.53
|
$
|
(0.72)
|
Dividends Declared per Common Share
|
$
|
0.308
|
$
|
0.290
|
$
|
0.615
|
$
|
0.580
SOURCE PNM Resources, Inc.