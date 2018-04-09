Investors and analysts can participate in the live conference call by pre-registering using the following link to receive a special dial-in number and PIN: http://dpregister.com/10119153.

Telephone participants who are unable to pre-register may participate in the live conference call by dialing (877) 276-8648 or (412) 317-5474 fifteen minutes prior to the event and referencing "the PNM Resources first quarter conference call." Listeners are encouraged to visit the website at least 30 minutes before the event to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

A live webcast of the call will be available at http://www.pnmresources.com/investors/events.cfm.

Background:

PNM Resources (NYSE: PNM) is an energy holding company based in Albuquerque, N.M., with 2017 consolidated operating revenues of $1.4 billion. Through its regulated utilities, PNM and TNMP, PNM Resources has approximately 2,580 megawatts of generation capacity and provides electricity to more than 773,000 homes and businesses in New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit the company's website at www.PNMResources.com.

CONTACTS:





Analysts Media

Jimmie Blotter Pahl Shipley

(505) 241-2227 (505) 241-2782

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pnm-resources-to-announce-2018-first-quarter-earnings-on-april-27-300626502.html

SOURCE PNM Resources, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.pnmresources.com

