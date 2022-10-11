PNNL, WSU, & Green Canopy Node Team Set to Receive $2.63 Million in Funding to Research Circular Design of Modular Residential Buildings that Turn Houses into Carbon Storage Structures

Funding Part of Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) HESTIA Program to Increase Total Amount of Carbon Stored in Buildings

RICHLAND, Wash., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) has been selected, along with its collaborators Washington State University (WSU) and Green Canopy NODE, to receive $2.63 Million in funding from the U.S. Department of Energy Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E). The funding is part of the ARPA-E HESTIA program, which prioritizes overcoming barriers associated with carbon-storing buildings, including scarce, expensive, and geographically limited building materials. The goal of the HESTIA program is to increase the total amount of carbon stored in buildings to create carbon sinks, which absorb more carbon from the atmosphere than released during the construction process.

The project team is led by Principal Investigator (PI) Dr. Chrissi Antonopoulos, senior analyst at PNNL, with Co-PI Dr. Adam Phillips leading the Washington State University research team and Darrin Griechen representing Green Canopy NODE. Other senior researchers and collaborators on the project team include Patricia Gunderson (PNNL), Edward Louie (PNNL), Dr. Karl Englund (WSU), and Dr. Ji Yun Lee (WSU).

The research project will develop an innovative approach toward modular design and construction of residential buildings that centers around reuse, recycling, and reimagination of building components. The project's goal is to produce a net negative carbon residence using advanced manufacturing techniques, biobased materials, de-constructable connection details, and circular design planning to create residences that have the durability and flexibility to be sustainable, modifiable, and reconfigurable for generations to come.

