PNOC FOUNDATION, A LEADING NON-PROFIT TO FURTHER ADVANCEMENTS IN PEDIATRIC BRAIN CANCER, ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF DR. SUNG POBLETE, PhD, RN TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Dr. Poblete Will Lend Her Extensive Experience to Advancing All Efforts of PNOC Including Clinical Trials AND Childhood Brain Cancer Research

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pacific Pediatric Neuro-Oncology Consortium Foundation ( PNOC Foundation ), a non-profit dedicated to supporting advancements in childhood brain cancer research and clinical trials, announces the appointment of Dr. Sung Poblete, PhD, RN and CEO of FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education) to its Board of Directors.

Pediatric brain cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related death for children, yet a disproportionately low amount of federal research funding goes to pediatric brain cancer. More than 4,800 children are diagnosed each year with brain cancer or a tumor, of whom more than 500 will die. Nearly 30,000 children are estimated to be living with a brain tumor in the U.S. and support is limited and varied.

The PNOC Foundation's vision is to lose no child to brain cancer, and to improve the quality of life for those fighting and surviving pediatric brain cancer. The PNOC Foundation was founded to support the work of Pacific Pediatric Neuro-Oncology Consortium (PNOC), formed in 2012 at UCSF, to provide access to personalized treatment strategies and ultimately improve overall outcomes for children with brain cancer and tumors.

Dr. Poblete is currently the CEO of FARE, the nation's leading non-profit engaged in food allergy advocacy as well as the largest private funder of food allergy research. Previously, she was CEO of Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C), where her leadership led to new breakthroughs in cancer prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. She is a graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, receiving Bachelor and Master of Science degrees, as well as a PhD in nursing, and continues to serve as a visiting associate professor at their School of Nursing. A passionate, cause-driven advocate, Dr. Poblete is a Board member of Fabien Cousteau's Proteus, the Preparedness & Treatment Equity Coalition (PTEC), Apricity Health, and the Oncology Clinical Advisory Board of Medically Home Group. She also sits on the Strategic Advisory Board of the Osteosarcoma Institute.

Dr. Poblete's broad experience in bringing innovation and groundbreaking initiatives to new and evolving non-profit and corporate health-care environments, will be an invaluable addition to the PNOC Foundation.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Poblete join the Board" said PNOC Foundation Co-Founder, Bruce Campbell, "She is a talented, driven and passionate advocate for cancer research and the underserved pediatric brain cancer community. Dr. Poblete brings a wealth of experience in strategy, advocacy, awareness and fundraising that will help us make further progress in finding and funding breakthroughs for childhood brain cancer patients and their families".

"It has been my life's work to improve health outcomes by enabling cutting-edge research and raising awareness of disease through increased funding and education," said Dr. Poblete. "I can't think of a more deserving organization than the PNOC Foundation that works to save the lives of those facing the most deadly form of cancer for children. I am confident we can make great strides in advancing positive outcomes for patients with pediatric brain cancer, and I am excited to be a part of PNOC's mission."

About The Pacific Pediatric Neuro-Oncology Consortium (PNOC) Foundation:

The Pacific Pediatric Neuro-Oncology Consortium Foundation ( PNOC Foundation ) is a non-profit dedicated to supporting the advancements in childhood brain cancer research. The PNOC Foundation's vision is to lose no child to brain cancer, and to improve the quality of life for those fighting and surviving pediatric brain cancer. The PNOC Foundation was founded to support the work of Pacific Pediatric Neuro-Oncology Consortium (PNOC), formed in 2012 at UCSF, to provide access to personalized treatment strategies and ultimately improve overall outcomes for children with brain cancer and tumors.

Since its inception, PNOC has pushed beyond older paradigms and historic trial designs, expanding nationally and globally to accelerate clinical trial completion and find cures faster. Through the cooperative open-source network, PNOC is fostering worldwide collaboration with the world's leading pediatric brain tumor specialists. In the pursuit of enhanced clinical trial development and treatments for CNS cancer. PNOC has grown from a 7-member group along the West Coast to a global consortium with 43 participating sites, funded largely by philanthropy.

Although pediatric brain cancer is the leading cause of cancer related death for children, research remains critically underfunded. Since its founding, the PNOC Foundation has granted over $$2.67M to support the work of the PNOC Scientific consortium (PNOC).

