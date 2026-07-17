PNR SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: SueWallSt Notifies Investors of Potential Securities Claims Involving Pentair plc

Pentair shareholders are reacting to the July 2026 FY2026 guidance reset after the Company lowered its earnings outlook amid Pool channel destocking and inflation/tariff pressure. The shareholder rights investigation focuses on whether investors received adequate information about those headwinds before the reset.

NEW YORK, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) shareholders were hit on July 14-15, 2026, after the Company cut FY2026 adjusted EPS guidance from $5.30-$5.40 to $4.60-$4.80 and shares fell following the reset. Investors who suffered losses on PNR after the guidance reduction are encouraged to act while the shareholder rights investigation is ongoing. Send in your loss details

On April 28, 2026, CEO John L. Stauch said Pentair was "increasing our adjusted EPS guidance midpoint to approximately $5.35, with a range of $5.30 to $5.40." On the same call, CFO Nicholas J. Brazis told analysts: "we're planning for price to offset those inflationary headwinds, whether they be tariff, commodity or otherwise."

By the evening of July 14, 2026, Pentair reduced FY2026 GAAP EPS guidance to $3.90-$4.10 and adjusted EPS guidance to $4.60-$4.80. The adjusted EPS midpoint moved from about $5.35 to $4.70 -- a $0.65 per-share reduction, or approximately 12%. The investigation focuses on whether Pentair shareholders received adequate information about Pool channel destocking, inflation/tariff pressure, and volume expectations before that reset.

If you lost money on PNR, submit your Pentair loss information or call (888) SueWallSt.

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Frequently Asked Questions About the PNR Investigation

Q: What is the PNR securities investigation about?A: A securities investigation is pending concerning Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) and its FY2026 guidance reset. The investigation focuses on whether investors received adequate information about Pool channel destocking, inflation/tariff pressure, and volume expectations before Pentair reduced FY2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $4.60-$4.80.

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading?A: The investigation concerns Pentair statements regarding FY2026 adjusted EPS guidance, price offsets, inflation and tariffs, and expected flat volume. On July 14, 2026, Pentair reduced its FY2026 earnings outlook.

Q: When did Pentair allegedly mislead investors?A: The investigation concerns statements made before the July 14, 2026 guidance reset, including statements during Pentair's February 2, 2026 and April 28, 2026 earnings calls.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the PNR investigation?A: Investors who purchased PNR stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What documents do I need to participate?A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices are useful for evaluating losses.

Q: What do PNR investors need to do right now?A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I already sold my PNR shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased and whether you suffered losses, not whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any later investor recovery efforts are generally handled on a contingency basis, with no upfront fees, no retainer, and no

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