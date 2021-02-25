ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To mark the one-year anniversary of the PNT Executive Order, Orolia will host an interactive Coffee Talk webinar to explore latest developments in the national initiative to protect U.S. critical infrastructure from GPS/GNSS jamming, spoofing and interference.

Panelists from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), among others, will focus on key actions and priorities for 2021 and beyond, including insights and context on recently published works such as the NIST Foundational PNT Profile issued on February 11, 2021 and the DHS Conformance Framework of December 18, 2020.

Critical infrastructure and PNT industry panelists will also share their perspectives on practical ways to increase resiliency and key factors to consider, in view of the latest Executive Order guidance.

More information about Resilient PNT and GNSS jamming/spoofing is available in Orolia's online resource center.

What: PNT Executive Order Update: 2021 Actions and Priorities

When: March 24, 2021 at 11 am EDT

Where: Online- register here

Please share your questions/comments and let us know what you'd like to discuss during this PNT Coffee Talk event through the registration form.

CONFIRMED PANELISTS INCLUDE:

U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS):

Ernest Wong , Technical Manager, Science and Technology Directorate





, Technical Manager, Science and Technology Directorate National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST):

Jim McCarthy , Senior Security Engineer, National CyberSecurity Center of Excellence

, Senior Security Engineer, National CyberSecurity Center of Excellence

Ya-Shian Li-Baboud, Computer Scientist, Cyber Infrastructure Group

