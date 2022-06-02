PNW Based Software Engineering Studio Opens New Location in Albany, NY

ALBANY, N.Y., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sirrus7, a fast-growing software engineering studio from Seattle, WA, announces that it has opened another development center in the state capital of NY to support its continued growth and mission to provide economic lift to underserved areas across the US. After experiencing record growth in the first half of 2022, Sirrus7 is looking to build on that momentum in the Pacific Northwest and additionally the greater NorthEast region.

Of the company's recent success and future vision, Sirrus7 CEO Steven Anderson said, "We are very excited about this expansion! It's been a long-time vision for Sirrus7 to further our development footprint and support under-optimized communities by providing lift to local economies while simultaneously creating local jobs. Bringing an office online in Upstate NY, adding to our Seattle, WA and Rogers, AR locations, is the next logical step for us and we are very excited about being able to better support our customers and employees!"

As a model to support this growth and localized economic impact, Sirrus7 leverages predictive flat-rates for client projects. S7 contributes to an organization as members of its team, creating clear-box solutions alongside internal staff for continuous knowledge-transfer and immediate ownership of the final product. Of special note is their " POD " method of development services which blends the rate of Architect/Mentor level team members alongside entry-level, highly capable, team members to provide scaffolding that ensures quality and timeliness of delivery - in the same predictable manner as every other specialized software development service. With this blended rate model, they are able to provide a team of US based engineers that competes with offshore pricing while generating a pipeline of new talent members available for full-time employment to their clients.

About Sirrus7: Sirrus7's is a Seattle based, high impact software engineering studio with a powerful approach to getting work done using predictive flat rate pricing, embedded team members upleveling their clients' in house development skills and offering a compelling and disruptive alternative to offshore development. Founded in 2015 by a close-knit group of long-time tech leaders to build cutting edge software, they have extended their work to include other organizations who are in need of highly competent, deeply skilled, and cost-effective software engineering work.

