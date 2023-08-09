PNY Announces Availability of New NVIDIA Ada Lovelace Architecture-Based GPUs

News provided by

PNY Technologies, Inc.

09 Aug, 2023, 09:07 ET

PNY customers can now order from the expanded family of NVIDIA Ada Generation GPUs for workstations and the data center, which delivers compelling AI, compute, graphics, and real-time rendering to professionals everywhere.

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PNY Technologies today announced it is now offering the latest NVIDIA RTX™ Ada Generation GPUs – the NVIDIA RTX 5000, NVIDIA RTX 4500 and NVIDIA RTX 4000 high-performance workstation graphics cards and the NVIDIA L40S GPU for data centers. These new GPUs are now available to order from PNY.

Continue Reading

Next-Generation RTX Technology
Joining the NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada Generation and NVIDIA RTX 4000 SFF Ada Generation, the NVIDIA RTX 5000, NVIDIA RTX 4500 and NVIDIA RTX 4000 GPUs are based on the powerful and ultra-efficient NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture, making them ideal for real-time ray tracing, physically accurate simulation, neural graphics, and generative AI. These GPUs combine the latest-gen RT Cores, Tensor Cores, and CUDA® cores with large GPU memory to offer unprecedented performance for creators and professionals, empowering them to unleash their imagination while maximizing productivity. Turnkey HW + Sync bundles are also available (NVIDIA RTX 5000 + HW Sync, NVIDIA RTX 4500 + HW Sync, NVIDIA RTX 4000 + HW Sync).

Expanding the Ada Lovelace architecture family of data center GPUs, which includes the NVIDIA L40 and L4, the new NVIDIA L40S GPU is the most powerful universal GPU for the data center, delivering breakthrough multi-workload acceleration for inference and training, graphics, and video applications.

"NVIDIA's growing family of Ada Lovelace architecture products for workstations and the data center resets the boundaries for creative, engineering, healthcare, and scientific professionals," said Steven Kaner, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, PNY. "The new NVIDIA RTX 5000, 4500 and 4000 bring the latest, AI-enhanced applications and NVIDIA Omniverse-enabled workflows to a broader audience than ever before. The NVIDIA L40S, with its dramatic emphasis on AI inferencing performance, allows universal acceleration – from the data center – for applications ranging from virtual GPUs to large language models."

Availability
The NVIDIA RTX 5000 GPU is now available and shipping from PNY starting today. The NVIDIA RTX 4500 and RTX 4000 GPUs, also announced by NVIDIA at SIGGRAPH, will be available from PNY this fall, along with the NVIDIA L40S GPU.

For media or customer inquiries, please contact [email protected].

About PNY Technologies
For over 35 years, PNY has developed a broad and solutions-rich partner ecosystem across NALA that includes graphics, HPC and AI computing, across all major vertical markets. Providing engineers, researchers and visualization clients with cutting-edge NVIDIA professional GPU solutions, PNY understands the needs of its clients, offering pro-level technical support and a constant commitment to customer satisfaction. PNY delivers a full spectrum of GPUs and SSD products that enable VDI, HPC and AI environments. Headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey (USA), PNY maintains facilities in North America, EMEA, India and Asia. www.pny.com/pnypro

SOURCE PNY Technologies, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.