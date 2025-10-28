PNY Unveils CS3250 M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen5 x4 SSD, Transforming Storage with Lightning-Fast Performance

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PNY® announced the addition of the CS3250 M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen5 x4 SSD to its lineup of solid-state drives. The CS3250 pushes the limits of storage technology with ultra-fast NVMe PCIe Gen5 x4 performance. With sequential read speeds of up to 14,900 MB/s and write speeds up to 14,000 MB/s², it delivers the speed and responsiveness required for today's most demanding workloads. Designed for AI developers, gamers, content creators, and performance-driven professionals, the CS3250 sets a new benchmark for high-end computing.

Enhanced Computing

Built for the future of computing, the CS3250 harnesses next-gen NVMe PCIe Gen5 x4 technology to deliver next-level performance, making it the ultimate solution for powering AI image generation, AAA titles, and demanding workloads. Whether you are pushing the limits of creativity or performance, the CS3250 ensures lightning-fast load times, seamless multitasking, and unbeatable responsiveness, empowering professionals and enthusiasts alike - raising the bar for premium storage solutions.

Product Features

SUPERIOR GEN5 SPEED: The NVMe PCIe Gen5 x4 interface delivers performance of up to 14,900 MB/s seq. read and 14,000 MB/s seq. write speeds 2

AI-READY PERFORMANCE: Built to handle the demands of modern AI applications, from real-time image generation to deep learning tasks

THERMAL COATED CONTROLLER: Advanced thermal design keeps temperatures low, maintains peak speeds during heavy multitasking or transfers, and extends drive lifespan for long-term reliability

GAMING UPGRADE: Enhance your gaming with faster speeds, quicker load times, reduced lag, and smoother streaming in games that use dynamic world streaming

INCREASED STORAGE: Increase the storage on your M.2 2280 compatible devices by up to 2TB to expand your game library, hold more files, or increase your total capacity¹

Product Specifications:

PNY CS3250 M.2 NVMe Gen5 x4 Solid State Drive

Interface: PCIe Gen5 Interface (NVMe Gen5 x4)

Speed: up to 14,900 MB/s2 Read and up to 14,000 MB/s2 Write (varies by capacity)

Capacities: 1TB, 2TB1

Form Factor: M.2 2280

Warranty: 5-year limited warranty or TBW3

Product Availability

PNY CS3250 M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen5 x4 1TB and 2TB SSDs will be available October 28, 2025, at the below SRPs. The 4TB is coming soon, keep an eye on our website and social media for availability updates. Contact a PNY account manager for details or purchase through www.pny.com or www.amazon.com.

1TB: $125.99

2TB: $219.99

About PNY Technologies

Create, store, and game with PNY. Established in 1985, PNY Technologies®, Inc. celebrates 40 years as a trusted global technology leader, and a manufacturer and supplier of NVIDIA® GeForce® Consumer and Professional GPU solutions, Flash Memory Cards, USB Flash Drives, Solid State Drives, and Computer Memory Upgrade Modules. Designed for casual and professional gamers, creators, tech enthusiasts, and hobbyists; the company's broad portfolio of reliable, cutting-edge technology products enhances digital experiences at work, home, and on the go.

Headquartered in the USA, PNY maintains facilities in North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Latin America.

For Flash Media Devices, 1 megabyte = 1 million bytes; 1 gigabyte = 1 billion bytes. Actual useable capacity may be less than total listed (some capacity is used for formatting and other functions and thus is not available for data storage). Noted speeds may vary depending on the host devices, user's settings, configurations, OS, and applications. For full details, please visit www.pny.com.

© 2025 PNY Technologies®, Inc. All rights reserved.

All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

SOURCE PNY