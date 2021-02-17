P&O Cruises Australia Extends Cruising Pause and Thanks Guests For Their Unwavering Loyalty to the Home Grown Cruise Line

MIAMI, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- P&O Cruises Australia is maintaining its optimism for the ultimate restart of cruising while, in the meantime, again taking a practical approach in extending its current operational pause to departures on or before 18 June, 2021.

Guests with bookings affected by the pause extension are being given as much notice as possible to provide them with greater certainty around their holiday plans.

"While we are becoming increasingly confident in the restart of cruising in Australia, we are continuing with the realistic and pragmatic approach we have adopted previously," P&O Cruises Australia President Sture Myrmell said.

"We know from our contact with guests and through our social media channels that they, like us, can't wait to be cruising again and our crew can't wait to again be delivering exceptional cruise holiday experiences.

"We once again thank our guests for their patience and understanding and for their unwavering loyalty to Australia's homegrown cruise line."

P&O will make contact with guests whose cruises have been affected, either directly or via their appointed travel agent, to let them know of the pause extension and the options available to them.

SOURCE P&O Cruises AU