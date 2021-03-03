P&O Cruises to offer "the ultimate escape" staycation this summer

UK cruises to go on sale later this month

MIAMI, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- P&O Cruises will offer a series of short break and week-long UK cruises as "the ultimate escape" staycation this summer. The cruises will go on sale later in March.

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said:  "Following recent Government announcements and as the vaccine programme is rolled out across the globe we can all begin to feel a sense of reassurance and hope that this current lockdown period in the UK will come to an end. Life can, we hope, slowly return to some semblance of our previous normality as hospitality opens up and summer holidays can be booked with confidence.

"Whilst holidays here in the UK will be the first to become a reality we will, of course, gradually see the return of international travel but first we want guests to be able to enjoy a proper summer holiday at sea with the best in relaxation, entertainment and dining choice.

"These sailings will leave from our home port in Southampton and sail around UK coastal waters enjoying the summer sunshine. More details of dates, prices and the experience on board will be announced later this month, but they will, of course, all have flexibility so guests can book with confidence.

"We hope that the UK "ultimate escape" staycation option will have wide appeal and we will do our utmost to make it a very special time. There really will be something for everyone and the opportunity to spend precious and much-longed for time with family and friends.

"In order to offer these UK breaks it does mean that unfortunately we need to cancel some of our current published programme of holidays this summer. Cruises on Arcadia, Aurora, Azura and Ventura have been cancelled until the end of August and on Britannia and Iona until the end of September.

"We remain in very close contact with the UK Government and associated bodies as we monitor the latest situation and guidance on travel. From the moment we see travel restrictions lifting we will begin the significant logistical task to re-start our operations. It will take some time for the first ship to return to service, followed by the phased return of the remaining fleet. We cannot wait to welcome everyone back on board with the protection of effective protocols to safeguard the health and wellbeing of all crew and guests.

"I really am so sorry for the disappointment these cancellations will cause but hope that the new UK cruises will enable everyone to enjoy a wonderful holiday this summer."

All guests whose cruises have been cancelled will automatically receive a Future Cruise Credit worth 125% of what they paid.  This 125% Future Cruise Credit can be redeemed against any new booking made by the end of December 2021, on any cruise on sale at the time of booking.

Alternatively, 100% refund is available through the form on www.pocruises.com and may be requested until December 2021.

About P&O Cruises
P&O Cruises is Britain's favourite cruise line, welcoming guests to experience holidays with a blend of discovery, choice, relaxation and exceptional service catered towards British tastes.  P&O Cruises fleet of premium ships combine genuine service, a sense of occasion and attention to detail.

In 2021, P&O Cruises will launch Iona its first Excel class ship. The new LNG-powered ship, with 5,200-guest capacity, will be the largest ship built to serve the UK market. Iona will feature enhancements to already successful brand signature venues from the existing fleet, as well as features newly developed for Iona.

P&O Cruises second LNG-powered Excel class ship and sister ship to Iona is named Arvia, meaning from the seashore, and will join the fleet in December 2022. Arvia is an innovative and future-focused ship and will offer outstanding, varied and contemporary holidays. Arvia has been designed to travel to the sun all year-round and to maximise views of the ocean and the seashore from everywhere on board.

With over 200 destinations worldwide, P&O Cruises Itineraries are carefully curated to inspire discovery, and are varied to suit newcomers and experienced guests alike. With a wide choice of holidays from two days to three months there is something for everyone. P&O Cruises sails to Australia & New Zealand, Baltic, the British Isles, Canada, the Spain, Portugal & the Canary Islands, the Caribbean, Central America, the Far East & Asia, the Indian Ocean, the Mediterranean, Scandinavia, South America, the South Pacific, the United States and Western Europe.

The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL;NYSE:CUK).  

*Holidays which will be cancelled due to current guidance are detailed below

Ship

Cruise

Departure date

Destination

Nts

Arcadia

J105

20-May-21

Western Mediterranean

18

J106

07-Jun-21

Cruise Break

4

J107

11-Jun-21

Iceland

14

J108

25-Jun-21

Norway Fjord

12

J109

07-Jul-21

Cruise Break

4

J110

11-Jul-21

Norway Fjord

12

J111

23-Jul-21

British Isles

12

J112

04-Aug-21

Arctic Circle

23

J113

27-Aug-21

Central Mediterranean

19

Ship

Cruise

Departure date

Destination

Nts

Aurora

R105

24-Apr-21

Southern Cruise Break

7

R106

01-May-21

Central Mediterranean

19

R107

20-May-21

Baltic

16

R108

05-Jun-21

Norway Fjord

12

R109

17-Jun-21

Central Mediterranean

19

R110

06-Jul-21

Iceland

14

R111

20-Jul-21

Baltic

16

R112

05-Aug-21

Norway Fjord

12

R113

17-Aug-21

Baltic

16

Ship

Cruise

Departure date

Destination

Nts

Azura

A109

29-Apr-21

Western Mediterranean (Med Fly)

14

A109A

29-Apr-21

Western Mediterranean (Med Fly)

7

A109B

06-May-21

Eastern Mediterranean (Med Fly)

7

A109C

06-May-21

Eastern Mediterranean (Med Fly)

14

A110

13-May-21

Central Mediterranean (Med Fly)

14

A110A

13-May-21

Central Mediterranean (Med Fly)

7

A110B

20-May-21

Eastern Mediterranean (Med Fly)

7

A110C

20-May-21

Eastern Mediterranean (Med Fly)

14

A111

27-May-21

Central Mediterranean (Med Fly)

14

A111A

27-May-21

Central Mediterranean (Med Fly)

7

A111B

03-Jun-21

Western Mediterranean (Med Fly)

7

A111C

03-Jun-21

Western Mediterranean (Med Fly)

14

A112

10-Jun-21

Eastern Mediterranean (Med Fly)

14

A112A

10-Jun-21

Eastern Mediterranean (Med Fly)

7

A112B

17-Jun-21

Central Mediterranean (Med Fly)

7

A112C

17-Jun-21

Central Mediterranean (Med Fly)

14

A113

24-Jun-21

Western Mediterranean (Med Fly)

14

A113A

24-Jun-21

Western Mediterranean (Med Fly)

7

A113B

01-Jul-21

Eastern Mediterranean (Med Fly)

7

A113C

01-Jul-21

Eastern Mediterranean (Med Fly)

14

A114

08-Jul-21

Central Mediterranean (Med Fly)

14

A114A

08-Jul-21

Central Mediterranean (Med Fly)

7

A114B

15-Jul-21

Western Mediterranean (Med Fly)

7

A114C

15-Jul-21

Western Mediterranean (Med Fly)

14

A115

22-Jul-21

Eastern Mediterranean (Med Fly)

14

A115A

22-Jul-21

Eastern Mediterranean (Med Fly)

7

A115B

29-Jul-21

Central Mediterranean (Med Fly)

7

A115C

29-Jul-21

Central Mediterranean (Med Fly)

14

A116

05-Aug-21

Western Mediterranean (Med Fly)

14

A116A

05-Aug-21

Western Mediterranean (Med Fly)

7

A116B

12-Aug-21

Eastern Mediterranean (Med Fly)

7

A116C

12-Aug-21

Eastern Mediterranean (Med Fly)

14

A117

19-Aug-21

Central Mediterranean (Med Fly)

14

A117A

19-Aug-21

Central Mediterranean (Med Fly)

7

A117B

26-Aug-21

Western Mediterranean (Med Fly)

7

A117C

26-Aug-21

Western Mediterranean (Med Fly)

14

Ship

Cruise

Departure date

Destination

Nts

Britannia

B111

25-Apr-21

Atlantic Coast

13

B112

08-May-21

Western Mediterranean

14

B113

22-May-21

Western Mediterranean

14

B114

05-Jun-21

Western Mediterranean

14

B115

19-Jun-21

Western Mediterranean

14

B116

03-Jul-21

Western Mediterranean

14

B117

17-Jul-21

Western Mediterranean

14

B118

31-Jul-21

Western Mediterranean

14

B119

14-Aug-21

Western Mediterranean

14

B120

28-Aug-21

Western Mediterranean

14

B121

11-Sep-21

Western Mediterranean

14

Ship

Cruise

Departure date

Destination

Nts

Iona

G111

24-Apr-21

Norway Fjord

7

G112

01-May-21

Norway Fjord

7

G113

08-May-21

Norway Fjord

7

G114

15-May-21

Norway Fjord

7

G115

22-May-21

Norway Fjord

7

G116

29-May-21

Norway Fjord

7

G117

05-Jun-21

Norway Fjord

7

G118

12-Jun-21

Norway Fjord

7

G119

19-Jun-21

Norway Fjord

7

G120

26-Jun-21

Norway Fjord

7

G121

03-Jul-21

Norway Fjord

7

G122

10-Jul-21

Norway Fjord

7

G123

17-Jul-21

Norway Fjord

7

G124

24-Jul-21

Norway Fjord

7

G125

31-Jul-21

Norway Fjord

7

G126

07-Aug-21

Norway Fjord

7

G127

14-Aug-21

Norway Fjord

7

G128

21-Aug-21

Norway Fjord

7

G129

28-Aug-21

Norway Fjord

7

G130

04-Sep-21

Norway Fjord

7

G131

11-Sep-21

Norway Fjord

7

G132

18-Sep-21

Norway Fjord

7

Ship

Cruise

Departure date

Destination

Nts

Ventura

N108

30-Apr-21

Short Break (Round Trip)

2

N109

02-May-21

Western Mediterranean

14

N110

16-May-21

Baltic

14

N111

30-May-21

Western Mediterranean

14

N112

13-Jun-21

Baltic

14

N113

27-Jun-21

Western Mediterranean

14

N114

11-Jul-21

Baltic

14

N115

25-Jul-21

Western Mediterranean

14

N116

08-Aug-21

Baltic

14

N117

22-Aug-21

Western Mediterranean

14

