Po Dean, Renowned Ruff Ryders Executive and DMX's Road Manager, Releases Powerful Biography: Its Official

— Biography Chronicles Po Dean's Life Journey and the Rise of Hip-Hop—

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Po Dean, a key figure in the world-renowned hip hop label Ruff Ryders and longtime road manager for the iconic artist DMX, has officially released his highly anticipated biography, Its Official . Published by Santi Books, the captivating work is now available at all major online retailers.

Its Official is a gripping narrative that chronicles Po Dean's life, tracing his journey from a challenging childhood to his pivotal role in shaping the evolution of one of the most influential hip-hop collectives. As a firsthand witness to the start of hip-hop, Dean offers an insider's perspective on the genre's transformation from its underground roots to a global cultural movement. His biography also delves into his personal experiences helping to build the Ruff Ryders musical legacy and working with the legendary DMX, offering unique insights into both the man and the artist.

"Its Official isn't just my story, it's the story of hip-hop, and how it's evolved over the years," Po Dean shared. "I've lived through the highs and the lows, both personally and within the culture, and this book reflects on those experiences while paying homage to the movement that shaped us all."

In addition to its release as a book, there are plans to develop the biography into a feature-length film. The upcoming project promises to bring Po Dean's remarkable story and the history of hip-hop to the big screen, offering fans an immersive visual experience of the struggles and triumphs that defined his career and the genre at large.

Its Official offers readers an unparalleled look at both Po Dean's life and the meteoric rise of hip-hop, told through the lens of a figure who helped build and navigate the industry. From his early days in the Bronx to his rise within Ruff Ryders, and the unique bond he shared with DMX, Po Dean's biography is an essential read for hip-hop fans, and anyone interested in the behind-the-scenes dynamics of music and culture.

Its Official is available now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online book retailers in e-book, paperback, and hardcover editions. Stay tuned for more information on the forthcoming feature film adaptation.

About Po Dean

Po Dean is a veteran music executive and former road manager for DMX, who played an instrumental role in the success of Ruff Ryders Entertainment. With decades of experience in the hip-hop industry, Po Dean's contributions have helped shape the careers of iconic artists and the culture of hip-hop itself. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ykkt_5F0xcQ

About Santi Books

Santi Books is an independent publishing house dedicated to amplifying authentic voices and stories across genres. With a focus on culture, history, and biography, Santi Books brings meaningful narratives to readers around the globe. https://santi.media/santi-books

