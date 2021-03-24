Poach.ai Releases Major Update, Early Bird Pricing

Twice as many employee reviews from around the web

Access to up to 90 days of sentiment data

Daily email alerts

Notable content that highlights the important data in Poach's A.I. engine, such as layoffs

Keyword context that underscores the most crucial keyphrases in Poach's database

Early bird pricing as low as $3.16 per-month, per company tracked

"Users want access to more and more data," said Poach founder Joel Cheesman. "That's why we've been working overtime on this latest version to add exponentially more information to our engine so recruiters can better monitor the competition. The mountains of data we process empower recruiters to know, almost in real time, when sentiment declines and bad news strikes by simply checking their inbox."

In addition to an increase in employee review data, Poach has added news from The Wall Street Journal, CNBC, Reuters, Business Insider and Techcrunch. More sources are planned for future product releases.

Early bird pricing is good for 30-days. Currently monitoring up to 10 companies is only $49 per-month and up to 25 companies is only $79 per-month. That means customers can start leveraging Poach for as low as $3.16 per-company, per-month. Once the early bird period is over, prices will increase substantially.

In addition to early bird pricing, Poach offers a 14-day trial period so users can test drive the software before making a decision to buy. "It was important for us to provide a frictionless way for users to come aboard," said Cheesman. "We took away the risk."

Employers such as Uber, Amazon, Roku, Philips, Lyft and IBM are currently using Poach as an intelligence tool to make better recruiting decisions and poach top talent away from employers.

About Poach

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Poach is a recruitment intelligence software solution that tracks employee sentiment and corporate news online. The information generated empowers recruiters to formulate better poaching strategies and improve timing when targeting top talent. Nearly 300 talent acquisition professionals already use Poach to track their competition. For more information, visit www.poach.ai today.

Press Contact:

Joel Cheesman

317-619-1587

https://www.poach.ai

SOURCE Poach

