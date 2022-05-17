POC Blood Gas and Electrolyte Market size to grow by USD 443.92 Mn | Market Research Insights highlight Rising Geriatric Population as Key Driver | Technavio

Product - Consumables and instruments

Geography - North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

Vendor Insights

The POC Blood Gas and Electrolyte Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Abbott Laboratories

Bayer AG

Biobase Biodusty ( Shandong ) Co. Ltd.

) Co. Ltd. Convergent Technologies GmbH and Co. KG

Danaher Corp.

EDAN Instruments Inc.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Fortress Diagnostics

Guangzhou MeCan Medical Ltd.

Guangzhou Yueshen Medical Equipment Co. Ltd.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

JOKOH CO. LTD.

LIFEHEALTH LLC

Medica Corpo.

Nova Biomedical Corp.

Radiometer Medical ApS

Shinova Medical Co. Ltd.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

TECOM Analytical Systems

Werfenlife SA

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 42 percent of market growth. In North America, the primary markets for POC blood gas and electrolyte include the United States and Canada. The market in this region will increase faster than the market in the rest of the world (ROW).

Over the projected period, the rising prevalence of chronic disease and increasing US FDA approval for the commercialization of novel blood gas and electrolyte analyzers would aid the expansion of the POC blood gas and electrolyte market in North America.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the POC Blood Gas and Electrolyte Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The consumables sector will gain considerable market share in POC blood gas and electrolyte. In the POC blood gas and electrolyte market, the consumables sector generates the most revenue. The rise in the number of blood gas and electrolyte tests has resulted in a surge in demand for appropriate consumables, owing to the rising incidences of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and diabetes owing to a sedentary lifestyle and the rise in the global geriatric population. During the forecast period, rising demand for consumables will propel the POC blood gas and electrolyte market forward.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the major drivers of the POC blood gas and electrolyte market is the growing geriatric population. Another market trends driving growth is the migration from benchtop to portable POC blood gas and electrolyte devices. Government regulations, on the other hand, are one of the barriers to the expansion of the POC blood gas and electrolyte industry.

POC Blood Gas and Electrolyte Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 443.92 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.49 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Biobase Biodusty (Shandong) Co. Ltd., Convergent Technologies GmbH and Co. KG, Danaher Corp., EDAN Instruments Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fortress Diagnostics, Guangzhou MeCan Medical Ltd., Guangzhou Yueshen Medical Equipment Co. Ltd., IDEXX Laboratories Inc., JOKOH CO. LTD., LIFEHEALTH LLC, Medica Corpo., Nova Biomedical Corp., Radiometer Medical ApS, Shinova Medical Co. Ltd., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, TECOM Analytical Systems, and Werfenlife SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Consumables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Consumables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Consumables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Consumables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Consumables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Instruments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Instruments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Instruments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Instruments - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Instruments - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 85: Abbott Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 86: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 87: Abbott Laboratories - Key news



Exhibit 88: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

10.4 Convergent Technologies GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 90: Convergent Technologies GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 91: Convergent Technologies GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 92: Convergent Technologies GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.5 Danaher Corp.

Exhibit 93: Danaher Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Danaher Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Danaher Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Danaher Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Danaher Corp. - Segment focus

10.6 EDAN Instruments Inc.

Exhibit 98: EDAN Instruments Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: EDAN Instruments Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: EDAN Instruments Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 101: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 102: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 104: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Medica Corpo.

Exhibit 106: Medica Corpo. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Medica Corpo. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Medica Corpo. - Key offerings

10.9 Nova Biomedical Corp.

Exhibit 109: Nova Biomedical Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Nova Biomedical Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Nova Biomedical Corp. - Key offerings

10.10 Radiometer Medical ApS

Exhibit 112: Radiometer Medical ApS - Overview



Exhibit 113: Radiometer Medical ApS - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Radiometer Medical ApS - Key offerings

10.11 Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Exhibit 115: Siemens Healthcare GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 116: Siemens Healthcare GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Siemens Healthcare GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 118: Siemens Healthcare GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Siemens Healthcare GmbH - Segment focus

10.12 Werfenlife SA

Exhibit 120: Werfenlife SA - Overview



Exhibit 121: Werfenlife SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Werfenlife SA - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 123: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 124: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 125: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 126: Research methodology



Exhibit 127: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 128: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 129: List of abbreviations

