POC Diagnostics Market Size to Grow by USD 13.09 Bn, hematology diagnostics to be Largest Revenue-generating Product Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The point-of-care (POC) diagnostics market size is set to grow by USD 13.09 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.41% during the forecast period. The growing geriatric population is notably driving the POC diagnostics market growth. However, factors such as product recalls may challenge market growth.

Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market 2022-2026

POC Diagnostics Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Hematology Diagnostics



Infectious Disease Diagnostics



Rapid Cardiovascular Diagnostics



Rapid Coagulation Diagnostics



Others

End-user

Hospitals And Clinics



Homecare Settings



Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

POC Diagnostics Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Product Segment

The hematology diagnostics segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The high incidence rates of thalassemia and anemia are driving the demand for hematology diagnostic products. Blood-related diseases such as hemophilia, thalassemia, and leukemia are highly prevalent in North America. Such diseases can be treated by prescribing blood transfusion and chelation therapy.

POC Diagnostics Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the POC diagnostics market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Abaxis Inc, Abbott Laboratories, altona Diagnostics GmbH, Becton Dickinson and Co., bioMerieux SA, Chembio Diagnostics Inc., Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Meridian Bioscience Inc., Nova Biomedical Corp., PerkinElmer Inc., PTS Diagnostics, QIAGEN NV, Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Trinity Biotech Plc, and Trivida Health Inc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Abbott Laboratories - The company offers POC diagnostic solutions with simple step-by-step instructions using a nasal swab and can be used for all ages.

The company offers POC diagnostic solutions with simple step-by-step instructions using a nasal swab and can be used for all ages. Becton Dickinson and Co. - The company offers POC diagnostic solutions for the direct and qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 antigens in nasal swabs from patients with signs and symptoms who are suspected of COVID-19.

The company offers POC diagnostic solutions for the direct and qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 antigens in nasal swabs from patients with signs and symptoms who are suspected of COVID-19. Danaher Corp. - The company offers POC diagnostic solutions for glucose, urine albumin, and HbA1c as well as total and differential white blood cell count.

The company offers POC diagnostic solutions for glucose, urine albumin, and HbA1c as well as total and differential white blood cell count. F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - The company offers POC diagnostic solutions to help both healthcare professionals and patients achieve improved clinical and health-economic outcomes by delivering robust, connected immediate results.

The company offers POC diagnostic solutions to help both healthcare professionals and patients achieve improved clinical and health-economic outcomes by delivering robust, connected immediate results. PerkinElmer Inc. - The company offers POC diagnostic solutions for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid protein antigen in nasal (NS) or nasopharyngeal (NP) swab specimens.

The report also covers the following areas :

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. View 100 reports and download 5 reports monthly!

POC Diagnostics Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will help the POC diagnostics market grow during the next five years

Estimation of the POC diagnostics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the POC diagnostics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of POC diagnostics market vendors

Related Reports

Pharmacogenomics Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The pharmacogenomics market share is expected to increase by USD 2.50 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Heart Attack Diagnostics Market by End-User and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The heart attack diagnostics market share is expected to increase by USD 5.34 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Point Of Care Diagnostics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.41% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 13.09 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.19 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abaxis Inc, Abbott Laboratories, altona Diagnostics GmbH, Becton Dickinson and Co., bioMerieux SA, Chembio Diagnostics Inc., Danaher Corp., DiaSorin SpA, EKF Diagnostics Holdings Plc, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Meridian Bioscience Inc., Nova Biomedical Corp., PerkinElmer Inc., PTS Diagnostics, QIAGEN NV, Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Trinity Biotech Plc, and Trivida Health Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Health Care Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Hematology diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Hematology diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Hematology diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Hematology diagnostics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Hematology diagnostics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Infectious disease diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Infectious disease diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Infectious disease diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Infectious disease diagnostics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Infectious disease diagnostics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Rapid cardiovascular diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Rapid cardiovascular diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Rapid cardiovascular diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Rapid cardiovascular diagnostics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Rapid cardiovascular diagnostics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Rapid coagulation diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on Rapid coagulation diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Rapid coagulation diagnostics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Rapid coagulation diagnostics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Rapid coagulation diagnostics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 45: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 50: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 52: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Hospitals and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Hospitals and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Homecare settings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Homecare settings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Homecare settings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Homecare settings - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Homecare settings - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Clinical diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Clinical diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Clinical diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Clinical diagnostic laboratories - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Clinical diagnostic laboratories - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 66: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 67: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 68: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 70: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 84: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 88: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 100: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 103: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 104: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 108: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 111: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 112: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 119: Abbott Laboratories - Overview



Exhibit 120: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Abbott Laboratories - Key news



Exhibit 122: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

11.4 Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Exhibit 124: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview

and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 125: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 126: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news

and Co. - Key news

Exhibit 127: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 128: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

11.5 Danaher Corp.

Exhibit 129: Danaher Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Danaher Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Danaher Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 132: Danaher Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Danaher Corp. - Segment focus

11.6 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Exhibit 134: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 137: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd. - Segment focus

11.7 PerkinElmer Inc.

Exhibit 139: PerkinElmer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: PerkinElmer Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: PerkinElmer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 142: PerkinElmer Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: PerkinElmer Inc. - Segment focus

11.8 PTS Diagnostics

Exhibit 144: PTS Diagnostics - Overview



Exhibit 145: PTS Diagnostics - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: PTS Diagnostics - Key offerings

11.9 QIAGEN NV

Exhibit 147: QIAGEN NV - Overview



Exhibit 148: QIAGEN NV - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: QIAGEN NV - Key news



Exhibit 150: QIAGEN NV - Key offerings

11.10 Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 151: Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11.11 Siemens AG

Exhibit 155: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 156: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 158: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Siemens AG - Segment focus

11.12 Trinity Biotech Plc

Exhibit 160: Trinity Biotech Plc - Overview



Exhibit 161: Trinity Biotech Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Trinity Biotech Plc - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 163: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 164: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 165: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 166: Research methodology



Exhibit 167: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 168: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 169: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio