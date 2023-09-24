POC HIV Testing Market to grow by USD 290.77 million from 2022-2027, Asia to account for 33% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The POC HIV testing market size is expected to grow by USD 290.77 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 2.91% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by Product (POC HIV testing equipment and POC HIV testing reagents), End-user (Diagnostic labs, Hospitals and clinics, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)). Asia will contribute 33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Another region offering significant growth opportunities to vendors is North America. The point of care (POC) HIV testing market in North America has experienced major growth and innovation in recent years. The government and non-government organizations in the US include regular health check-ups as a part of their wellness programs. This leads to augmenting the demand for POC HIV testing, which, in turn, propels the POC HIV testing market growth. For instance, the Get Tested website service provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) enables people to find fast, free, and confidential testing centers near their desired locations in the US. Hence, such factors fuel the POC HIV testing market in North America during the forecast period. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global POC HIV Testing Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

Abbott Laboratories, AltraTech Ltd., Becton Dickinson and Co., Binx Health Inc., bioMerieux SA, Cochrane, Community Pharmacy England, CVS Health Corp., Danaher Corp., DrSafeHands, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Island Health, J. Mitra and Co. Pvt. Ltd., MH Sub I LLC, Orchard Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., OraSure Technologies Inc., SHINE SA, Walter de Gruyter GmbH, Yashoda Hospitals, bioLytical Laboratories Inc.

Abbott Laboratories - The company offers POC HIV testing such as Determine HIV 1 or 2 AG Combo.

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

POC HIV Testing Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Segment - The POC HIV testing equipment segment will be significant during the forecast period. Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

POC HIV Testing Market: Driver & Trend:

Driver

The increasing prevalence of HIV aids worldwide

Rapid growth in outsourcing of laboratory testing services

Advantages of POC HIV testing

The increasing prevalence of HIV worldwide drives the growth of the POC HIV testing market. Increasing HIV incidence, expanding high-risk populations, and limited access to prevention measures are some of the major factors for the growing demand for POC HIV testing and point-of-care HIV testing market growth. Furthermore, the demand for POC HIV testing grows to address existing infections as prevention measures are not universally available or accessible. Hence, such factors are expected to collectively contribute to the increasing prevalence of HIV drive the demand for POC HIV testing and, in turn, fuel the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

The rise in awareness programs for HIV testing is an emerging POC HIV testing market trend. Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download a Sample Report to gain access to this information.

FAQS

How do the major trends impact the market?

How big is the Asia market?

market? How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

Related Reports:

The global HIV drugs market size is estimated to grow by USD 10,477.51 million at a CAGR of 5.46% between 2022 and 2027. Technavio has segmented the market into distribution channel, therapy, and geography. Expanding access to HIV treatment is a key trend in the market.

The HIV treatment drugs market size in Africa is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.76% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 321.6 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by drug class (reverse transcriptase inhibitors, protease inhibitors, integrase inhibitors, fusion inhibitors, and coreceptor antagonists), route of administration (oral drugs and injectable drugs), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing prevalence of STDs is notably driving the market growth.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio