POC Molecular Diagnostics Market to grow by USD 1.83 Bn; Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Co., binx Health Inc. emerge as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global POC molecular diagnostics market research report provides a detailed analysis of the emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and a comprehensive analysis of different market segments. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications. The POC molecular diagnostics market size is expected to grow by USD 1.83 billion from 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 14.67% during the forecast period. View a Free Sample Report Here

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global POC Molecular Diagnostics Market 2022-2026

Key Players Covered in POC Molecular Diagnostics Market Study:

Abbott Laboratories: The company offers portable, rapid molecular ID NOW COVID-19 test that allows fast diagnosis with results in 13 minutes or less in a variety of locations such as point-of-care locations.

The company offers portable, rapid molecular ID NOW COVID-19 test that allows fast diagnosis with results in 13 minutes or less in a variety of locations such as point-of-care locations. Co-Diagnostics Inc.: The company offers a range of real time PCR kits for accurate simultaneous detection of infectious agents involved in respiratory diseases

The company offers a range of real time PCR kits for accurate simultaneous detection of infectious agents involved in respiratory diseases F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.: The company offers point-of-care tests for glucose, urine albumin, and HbA1c as well as total and differential white blood cell count.

The company offers point-of-care tests for glucose, urine albumin, and HbA1c as well as total and differential white blood cell count. genedrive plc: The company delivers robust, connected, and easy-to-use point-of-care solutions.

The company delivers robust, connected, and easy-to-use point-of-care solutions. QuantuMDx Group Ltd.: The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of SARS-CoV-2 testing solutions.

The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of SARS-CoV-2 testing solutions. Becton Dickinson and Co.

binx Health Inc.

Danaher Corp.

Lucira Health Inc.

Molbio Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.

POC Molecular Diagnostics Market Split by Product

Based on the product, the market is analyzed across segments such as PCR and microarray and hybridization. PCR products not only identify the genetic material of the infection-causing microorganism but can also identify the gene mutations. Therefore, they are widely used in oncology, prenatal, hematology, and endocrinology applications. POC molecular diagnostic products by the PCR technology are highly sensitive and specific, which facilitates the provision of rapid test results. A significant aspect driving segment growth is the rising desire for personalized and precise treatment.

POC Molecular Diagnostics Market Split by Application

By application, the market is analyzed across segments such as infectious diseases, oncology, hematology and endocrinology, and others. The market growth in the infectious diseases segment will be significant over the forecast period. The high incidence of infectious diseases has increased the demand for diagnostic tests and new reagents in the market. Infectious diseases are more prevalent in emerging countries when compared with developed nations. Infectious diseases can be tested in laboratories. However, laboratory tests are lengthy, increasing the period to identify the disease. As a result, many companies are manufacturing POC molecular diagnostic products that can detect the molecular levels such as RNA fragments of the virus and provide rapid results.

The POC molecular diagnostics market will be affected by the growing focus on technological advances. Apart from this, market trends such as the presence of government funding and the growing number of cancer cases worldwide will have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global POC molecular diagnostics industry by value in 2021?

What will be the size of the global POC molecular diagnostics industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global POC molecular diagnostics industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global POC molecular diagnostics market?

Why buy?

Identify growth Strategies across markets

Analyze your competitor market

Get a Holistic View of the Market

POC Molecular Diagnostics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.67% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.83 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.4 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Co., binx Health Inc., Co-Diagnostics Inc., Danaher Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., genedrive plc, Lucira Health Inc., Molbio Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., OraSure Technologies Inc., QIAGEN NV, QuantuMDx Group Ltd., Randox Laboratories Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Sysmex Corp., Talis Biomedical Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., bioMerieux SA, and Quidel Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

