Pocamarket Selected as a Special Tourism Support Location by the Korean Government

SEOUL, South Korea, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pocamarket has been designated as a special tourism support location by the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA), a governmental organization in South Korea. This selection aims to enhance the experience of foreign tourists seeking K-POP content and to promote mutual growth among South Korea's content startups.

According to data from the Korea Tourism Organization, fans from around the world are visiting South Korea to experience K-POP culture, with approximately 2 million tourists visiting in 2023 alone. In January this year, Pocamarket hosted an offline pop-up event where visitors could see and enjoy K-POP photocards, attracting many foreign tourists and concluding the event successfully.

A representative from Pocamarket stated, "Being selected by KOCCA as a representative K-POP tourism spot for South Korea, we will strive to provide a variety of content and experiences for K-POP fans visiting the country."

The newly opened "POCA SPOT" by Pocamarket will be available starting from July in Hongdae, Seoul.

SOURCE Pocamarket