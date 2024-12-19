Pocamarket Wins ‘Best K-POP Photocard Platform’ at the 2024 KBS N Brand Awards

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pocamarket, a K-POP photocard trading platform operated by Infludeo Co., Ltd., has been awarded the 'Best K-POP Photocard Platform' at the 2024 KBS N Brand Awards, hosted by KBS N. As a subsidiary of KBS (Korean Broadcasting System), South Korea's leading public broadcaster, KBS N brought together top brands nationwide at this year's ceremony to celebrate their outstanding achievements.

Pocamarket has rapidly emerged as a trusted and reliable platform for K-POP fans, offering a safe, efficient, and user-friendly platform to buy and trade photocards. The company's commitment to innovation and its user-first approach have been highlighted through its large-scale booths at KCON LA 2023 and KCON Hong Kong 2024, both organized by CJ ENM. These high-profile events allowed Pocamarket to engage directly with global fans, further highlighting its cutting-edge services and ability to cater to the diverse needs of the worldwide K-POP fandom.

This award underscores Pocamarket's evolution from a simple trading platform to a key enabler of the globalization and standardization of K-POP culture. As the K-POP fandom grows beyond regional boundaries into a global phenomenon, Pocamarket continues to play a pivotal role in creating new value and connections for fans worldwide.

A Pocamarket representative expressed gratitude, stating: "This award was made possible thanks to the trust and support of fans around the world. We are committed to providing innovative services that ensure a safe and seamless experience for global fans." The representative further added: "We will continue to listen to our users and actively contribute to the growth of the global K-POP fandom culture."

