Pocamarket's Shipping Innovation and Partnership with K-packet Enhance Member Satisfaction

Pocamarket

19 Oct, 2023

  • Expensive Shipping Costs? Not Anymore! Delivering Authentic K-pop Photocards from Korea

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pocamarket, the K-pop photocard trading platform, has responded to the demands of its global members by introducing a cost-effective shipping method. This new approach involves incorporating K-packet, an international shipping service offered by South Korea's postal service, which allows photo card buyers to receive faster and more affordable delivery compared to the previous options.

K-packet is renowned for being an economical and swift international shipping service provided by the South Korean postal system. With the implementation of this service, Pocamarket users can now enjoy quick and reliable shipping at significantly lower costs, making it more convenient to obtain their photo cards. This new shipping method has significantly boosted user satisfaction and has presented a more convenient opportunity for enjoying photocards. In fact, one user expressed their delight, saying, "I was disappointed about having to pay high shipping fees when purchasing K-pop photocards, but I'm thrilled with the addition of the new shipping method to Pocamarket. K-packet is not only affordable but also delivers in just around 2 weeks, which is very satisfying."

Pocamarket's CEO stated, "We decided to add the shipping method of K-packet to provide better service to our members by listening to their feedback. We are delighted that this will allow our members to enjoy a more satisfying photocard purchasing experience at even more affordable prices."

Through this collaboration with K-packet, Pocamarket's new shipping method offers members more choices and convenience, earning greater satisfaction and trust among global customers. Pocamarket is expected to continue to open up new horizons in K-pop photocard trading through innovative services and ideas in the future.

SOURCE Pocamarket

