PocDoc Selected by Roche Diagnostics to Join Startup Creasphere: A Step Towards Transforming Healthcare Together

News provided by

PocDoc

27 Oct, 2023, 06:09 ET

PocDoc Integrates into Roche Diagnostics' Point of Care (POC) Ecosystem through Piloting in the Prestigious 'Creasphere' Programme

LONDON, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PocDoc is delighted to announce that Roche Diagnostics has selected them to participate in the acclaimed Startup Creasphere programme. This collaboration signifies PocDoc and Roche Diagnostics' dedication to leading innovative health solutions at the forefront of healthcare globally.

An Innovation Collaboration with Roche Diagnostics through Startup Creasphere

Continue Reading
PocDoc has been selected by Roche for its prestigious Creasphere programme
PocDoc has been selected by Roche for its prestigious Creasphere programme

This collaboration will explore innovative pilots, integrating PocDoc into Roche Diagnostics' broader POC ecosystem. With its history of being a global pioneer in healthcare solutions, Roche Diagnostics extends an exploration of innovation through its Creasphere programme, and PocDoc, with its unique and clinically relevant solutions, proudly steps into this venture.

"We are immensely thrilled and honoured to work closely with an illustrious organisation like Roche Diagnostics through the Creasphere programme. This innovation collaboration not only elevates PocDoc's endeavours in advancing healthcare solutions but also represents a mutual commitment towards revolutionising healthcare practices."

- Steve Roest, CEO and Co-Founder of PocDoc.

PocDoc's Role in Advancing Digital Health

PocDoc's integration into Roche Diagnostics' POC ecosystem is a testament to the profound impact of their digital health platform, including the proprietary cardiovascular health checks and lipid testing. PocDoc's technology combines lateral flow tests and cloud-based AI diagnostics, facilitating a comprehensive cardiovascular disease assessment, diagnosis, and treatment pathway. This innovation is directed towards making diagnostic testing as accessible and quick as possible, which aligns strongly with the aims of the Startup Creasphere programme.

About Startup Creasphere Programme

Startup Creasphere, powered by Plug and Play, established by Roche and Plug and Play in 2018, serves as the inaugural health-focused innovation programme. This programme is fundamentally designed to facilitate the acceleration of success for young, innovative health tech companies through a dedicated pilot-driven program spanning 3 months. Offering many opportunities, such as business development avenues with leading corporations, capital, mentoring, and global network access, Startup Creasphere is a beacon of transformative healthcare innovation, driving open innovation and fostering collaborative co-creation within the worldwide healthcare ecosystem.

About PocDoc

Founded by Dr Kiran Roest, Dr Vladimir Gubala and Steve Roest, PocDoc's mission is to make diagnostic testing as accessible and affordable as possible. The PocDoc platform allows anyone with a smartphone or tablet to test themselves for a range of major diseases and conditions, receive a full health assessment and be offered solutions to address any health-related issues that arise, including real-time prescription of medication and clinical support.

For more information about PocDoc, please visit PocDoc Website.

PocDoc #RocheDiagnostics #StartupCreasphere #DigitalHealth #HealthcareInnovation #CollaborationInnovation #PointOfCareTesting #CardiovascularHealth

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2259413/PocDoc_Roche_Creasphere_programme.jpg

SOURCE PocDoc

Also from this source

PocDoc partners with NHS Targeted Lung Health Programme in North East, leveraging new biomarker Coronary Artery Calcium, to identify patients at increased risk of cardiovascular disease

PocDoc partners with NHS Targeted Lung Health Programme in North East, leveraging new biomarker Coronary Artery Calcium, to identify patients at increased risk of cardiovascular disease

PocDoc, the Cambridge-based digital health platform, today announces a major pilot with the NHS Targeted Lung Health Check programme in the North...
PocDoc expands across Community Pharmacy, powering digital Health Checks

PocDoc expands across Community Pharmacy, powering digital Health Checks

PocDoc, the Cambridge-based digital health platform today announces it has launched in 4 major community pharmacy chains across the UK, giving it...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.