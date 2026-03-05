SAN JOSE, Republic of Costa Rica, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pocket Broker is proud to be a winner of the Top Performer award from SourceForge, the world's largest software reviews and comparison website.

Pocket Broker Secures the Winter 2026 Top Performer Award from SourceForge

Pocket Broker , a leading online trading platform offering access to a wide range of financial instruments through an intuitive, user-friendly app, announced that it has been awarded the Winter 2026 Top Performer Award by SourceForge. SourceForge is the world's largest B2B software review and comparison website with nearly 20 million in-market B2B software buyers each month. This award recognizes exceptional companies and products with a high volume of recent excellent user reviews, placing them in the top 10% of highly reviewed products on SourceForge.

"We're happy to announce this year's outstanding Winter 2026 Top Performers," said SourceForge President, Logan Abbott. "Pocket Broker showed that it is valued by its traders, as evidenced by their large number of outstanding user reviews."

To win the Winter 2026 Leader Award (also recognized as a Top Performer distinction in many categories), each award recipient had to receive enough high-rated user reviews to place the winning product in the top 10% of favorably reviewed products out of more than 100,000 products on SourceForge. This distinction reflects the quality of Pocket Broker recognized by user reviews.

"At Pocket Broker, we're excited to accept the SourceForge Winter 2026 Top Performer Award. We do our best to provide a best-in-class trading experience with a seamless, mobile-optimized platform, low entry barriers, diverse assets, and responsive support. We appreciate seeing our users rewarding us with excellent reviews and feedback. This motivates us to continue innovating and enhancing our platform to deliver even greater value in the world of online trading," said Anna Keller, spokesperson for Pocket Broker.

About Pocket Broker

Pocket Broker is a renowned online trading platform dedicated to making financial markets accessible and engaging for traders globally. With its proprietary, easy-to-use app (with over 10 million downloads), it offers trading on more than 100 assets across forex, stocks, indices, cryptocurrencies, and commodities. The platform emphasizes user-friendly tools, fast execution, commission-free trading options on selected instruments, and features designed for all experience levels.

