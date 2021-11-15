Pocket Door Market to hit $11.2 billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Rising construction activities, especially in Asia Pacific and North America, will boost the adoption of pocket doors, thereby, propelling the industry growth. Additionally, the increasing renovation of old buildings and rising investments in new construction are projected to boost the demand for pocket doors. Furthermore, the growing penetration of pocket doors in several developing nations, such as India, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brazil, and South Africa, is likely to spur the demand for pocket doors.

In 2020, the single pocket door segment was the largest segment that accounted for around 50.3% share in the global pocket door market. The single door system mostly uses one door for closing and opening. This door type has a lower price and can also be utilized in various applications such as bedrooms, living rooms, and hotel balconies. Increasing residential investments across emerging countries are projected to drive the market.

The glass segment valued at around USD 20.8 million in 2020 and is likely to witness 5.5% through 2027. Consumers are increasingly using glass pocket door systems in en-suite bathrooms to improve the aesthetic & interiors and also to improve building space. Such trends are expected to have a positive impact on product penetration.

The commercial & industrial segment is poised to capture more than 24.5% of the pocket door market share in 2027. The rising construction of new premium & large commercial spaces and other hospitality buildings, increasing consumer inclination toward premium pocket doors, and rising investments in improving ease of opening & closing, installation, and aesthetics of doors will drive the industry expansion in the commercial sector.

North America accounted for a significant share in the global pocket door market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 - 2027. Owing to the increasing construction of new homes and commercial structures across the region the demand for pocket doors is expected to increase rapidly. Furthermore, the region is witnessing increasing investments from various public companies to build offices and retail stores.

The rising demand for pocket doors with new structures and designs in commercial & residential buildings will influence the overall industry growth. Major players including ECLISSE S.R.L. and Andersen Corporation are primarily focusing on improving their product portfolios and expanding their presence.

Some of the major findings in the pocket door market report include:

The single pocket door segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.8% from 2021 to 2027.

The wood segment dominated the global market with around 49.2% of the revenue share in 2020 and is anticipated to observe prominent demand.

In 2020, the residential segment accounted for 75.2% of the pocket door market share. Rising new construction and renovation in residential buildings will drive the demand for pocket doors.

Major industry players are primarily focusing on expanding their product portfolios and strategic alliances, such as joint ventures acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships, to enhance their business capabilities.

The market is highly fragmented with the presence of large & small players and has a low to medium level of barrier to entry for new entrants.

