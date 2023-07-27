Pocket FM elevates Anurag Sharma to Chief Financial Officer

LEWES, Del., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Audio Series platform Pocket FM has today announced the appointment of Anurag Sharma as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He was previously Vice President - Finance at Pocket FM and has been a key driving force behind the company's financial health, fundraising, operational efficiency and driving strategic partnerships.

Anurag Sharma, Chief Financial Officer, Pocket FM
In his new role, he will assume overall responsibility for Pocket FM's financial operations, playing a crucial role in shaping the company's financial strategy and driving its execution. He will work closely with the executive team to identify growth opportunities, optimize resource allocation, drive strategic partnerships and enhance profitability, supporting Pocket FM's global expansions.

Speaking about Anurag's elevation, Rohan Nayak, CEO & Cofounder, Pocket FM said, "Anurag has played a pivotal role in propelling our growth journey and driving our successful global expansion. Through his strategic acumen, we have forged key partnerships that have significantly expanded our content diversity and business efficiencies.  He has exhibited exceptional financial leadership, led our successful fundraising efforts and ensured a strong trajectory for the company's profitable and sustainable growth. We are confident that his strategic vision will continue to propel Pocket FM's growth trajectory."

"This further reflects our commitment to fostering internal talent, providing opportunities for growth and development within the organization," added Nayak.

While expressing his excitement about his new role, Anurag Sharma, CFO, Pocket FM, said, "We have made remarkable progress over the past couple of years and driven exponential growth. As we are on our path to profitability, we will continue to forge new paths and harness the power of audio entertainment to captivate audiences around the globe. With this new role, I will continue to build a robust financial foundation, drive growth, and create immense value for our stakeholders. I am bullish about Pocket FM's potential in the global landscape and will continue to contribute to strengthening our mission to revolutionize audio entertainment."

Anurag has held senior leadership positions in multinational corporations, start-ups and the Big 4s. Prior to joining Pocket FM, he was heading finance at Ninjacart. He is both a Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary, apart from being a commerce graduate. 

About Pocket FM:

Founded in 2018, Pocket FM was built with a vision to redefine the audio OTT space by pioneering the audio-series category. We pride ourselves in embedding storytelling elements with a layer of content personalisation in the longer format that resulted in the emergence of 'binge listening' as a consumption habit. Being the only audio entertainment OTT, we have emerged as the preferred digital audio destination for a refined storytelling experience with the audio-series format, riding on our diverse and engaging content.

