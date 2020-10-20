Pocket Guide for Investigating Ransomware and Network Intrusions By John Lucich

As a retired state criminal investigator from the Organized Crime Racketeering & Corruption Bureau of the New Jersey Attorney General's Office, Lucich uses his expertise to share how others can best protect themselves.

If interested in learning how to safeguard your network and data, configure an effective firewall, or maintain their own cyber safety, Pocket Guide for Investigating Ransomware and Network Intrusions is the comprehensive guide for conquering all of these tasks. It's an easy-to-follow guide for navigating what to do during a cyberattack, and how to prevent cyber threats.

Lucich is available for interviews, Q&A's, and byline articles surrounding the release of Pocket Guide for Investigating Ransomware and Network Intrusions, to cover topics including:

How to respond to a cyberattack

How to protect yourself against cyberattacks

How to contain, prevent, and recover from ransomware

How to make yourself less vulnerable to cyber threats

Quick steps to take immediately, as well as long-term preventative plans for cybersecurity

And much more!

JOHN LUCICH, founder and CEO of the Network Security Group, has been investigating cybercrime for over 30 years and has assessed, designed, and managed networks for corporations, governments, and casinos.

Lucich is also a retired state criminal investigator from the Organized Crime Racketeering & Corruption Bureau of the New Jersey Attorney General's Office, Division of Criminal Justice, where he was directly involved in the investigation of cybercrimes since 1988.

For more information, please visit www.PocketGuide.pub.

