Pocket Memory, the Corporation Specializing in Creating VR Content, Introduces the Virtual Fashion Lifestyle Mobile app "P.Cle"

As the fashion and beauty lifestyle sectors are forecasted to bounce back aided by the latest cutting-edge, IT industries, such as IoT, AI, and VR, technologies incorporating style and beauty are also expected to increase. The new fashion lifestyle app "P.Cle", proposed by Pocket Memory, is expected to distinguish itself from existing styling services. Built with highly advanced technologies, the mobile app can recognize the user's poses in photographs and automatically change outfits via simple touches. The virtual lifestyle app "P.Cle" will add the merits of VR to the user's reality, offering looks with fully personalized, fail-proof clothing regardless of the user's body shape or color. Such services can help resolve over 1.9 million cases involving refunds or returns due to unwanted variations of material, color, or fit during online shopping. This virtual experience can also help reduce waste in the fashion industry, contributing to the improvement of the environment. Through providing the realistic feel of fashion and expressing users' individuality, this mobile app is expected to prove its worth over time. "Since clothing, one of man's three essential elements, has been realistically applied to the virtual field, consumers can express themselves without spending so much time and money. The service offers a new meaning and an alternative in the current contactless era," says the president of Pocket Memory. The app is available for download from Google Play Store and other app stores.