Pocket Network Continues to Exceed Web3 Industry Demand with Record Number of Protocol Relays

TAMPA, Fla., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pocket Network, a relay infrastructure middleware protocol that provides abundant blockchain bandwidth from a globally distributed network of 40k+ full nodes to applications in Web3 across 40+ blockchains, including Ethereum, Polygon, Solana, Fuse, Avalanche, and Harmony, today announced its protocol has processed a record number of relays, nearing the benchmark of one billion daily.

Relays have doubled week-over-week and Pocket is nearing one billion daily relays, ten times the 100 million average daily relays Pocket was averaging in November. In just the last week alone, Pocket has had more relays than it did for the whole month of December.

"Robust blockchains require robust decentralized infrastructure, and we're glad that we've been able to serve the demands of growing blockchain ecosystems," said Michael O'Rourke, CEO and Founder at Pocket Network. "Relays drive the growth of our full node infrastructure, which in turn creates a more resilient and secure network."

New blockchains and app integrations continue to switch to the decentralized global infrastructure provided by Pocket. Harmony and Polygon alone are driving hundreds of millions of relays across Pocket.

With its sustained growth, Pocket is proving the demand for decentralized web3 infrastructure. This demand is agnostic to market conditions, and will continue to be a mainstay in a bear or bull market. In addition, liquidity channels will open up as its protocol becomes more undeniable in terms of industry utility, where they are replacing middlemen with middleware, and where they continue to eat up the inherent inefficiencies in the current way the crypto industry is supported by cloud computing and hosting providers. Being cheaper, faster, and better has been the winning formula to Pocket's scale and dominance.

Pocket Network, a blockchain data ecosystem for Web3 applications is a platform built for applications that uses cost-efficient economics to coordinate and distribute data at scale. It enables seamless and secure interactions between blockchains and across applications. With Pocket, the use of blockchains can be simply integrated into websites, mobile apps, IoT and more, giving developers the freedom to put blockchain-enabled applications into the "pocket" of every mainstream consumer. For more information visit pokt.network.

