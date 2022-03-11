Pocket Network Expands Global Availability and Increases Network Infrastructure Security

TAMPA, Fla., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pocket Network, an infrastructure middleware protocol which facilitates decentralized cloud computing and abundant bandwidth on full nodes to other applications in Web3 across 37 blockchains, including Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche, Solana, Fuse and Harmony, announced its truly decentralized node infrastructure has expanded globally across 6 continents and into 30+ countries. This degree of geo-availability at the protocol level ensures that regardless of political climate, geo-specific natural disasters, or other external factors, users continue to have access to Pocket's privacy focused and decentralized RPC service which does not suffer from outages or other issues related to Web2 centralization and singular endpoints.

Pocket Network is designed to obviate these kinds of problems with a distributed node network that is highly redundant by design. Contrary to the centralized incumbents who are bound to operational bottlenecks when expanding, Pocket Network is relieved of the burden of running their own nodes. In this sense, Pocket operates similarly to the most prominent marketplaces like Uber and Airbnb. Situating itself as a coordination-providing intermediary network also allows the network to remain chain agnostic, function as an L0 and rapidly scale the services into new chains.

"We live by the ethos of decentralization," said Michael O'Rourke, CEO and Co-Founder of Pocket Network. "Our globally distributed decentralized infrastructure eliminates single points of failure and increases network security."

Projects in DeFi, GameFi, NFTs, and the Metaverse who have had difficulty sourcing secure infrastructure due to regional differences in regulation can instead choose Pocket Network. Pocket's protocol automatically load balances and distributes work to the global network of community-owned nodes, ensuring availability to any country, at any time. Integrated global availability reclaims manpower and resources, which can be used to cut costs or be reallocated elsewhere.

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network, a blockchain data ecosystem for Web3 applications is a platform built for applications that uses cost-efficient economics to coordinate and distribute data at scale. It enables seamless and secure interactions between blockchains and across applications. With Pocket, the use of blockchains can be simply integrated into websites, mobile apps, IoT and more, giving developers the freedom to put blockchain enabled applications into the "pocket" of every mainstream consumer. For more information visit pokt.network .

