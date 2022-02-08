Pocket Network Growth Up 80% MoM To 9.5 Billion Relays Due To Industry Demand

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pocket Network, a relay infrastructure middleware protocol which provides abundant blockchain bandwidth from a globally-distributed network of 27k+ full nodes to applications in Web3 across 37 blockchains, including Ethereum, Polygon, Solana, Fuse, and Harmony, reports a surge in demand with a record of 9.5 billion relays serviced in the month of January – up over 80% from the previous month. This achievement results in a remarkable 100x increase in daily relays within just one year.

This surge was shown throughout January when several single-day relay all-time high records were achieved, oftentimes consecutively. Pocket Network currently stands at a record of 359 M relays in 24 hours and is on track to breaking the 1 billion relays a day milestone by the end of 2022 as new blockchains and app integrations continue to switch to the decentralized global infrastructure Pocket Network provides.

"Exponential growth in one area feeds into a flywheel of growth in the Pocket Network ecosystem," said Michael O'Rourke, CEO and Founder at Pocket Network "More relays means more incentives, which leads to even more nodes spinning up. A stronger network breeds trust from new apps, and the cycle repeats again. At this rate, Pocket Network is on track to support 100 blockchains by the end of this year."

With its sustained growth, Pocket is proving the demand for decentralized web3 infrastructure exists. This demand is agnostic to market conditions, and will continue to be a mainstay in a bear or bull market. In addition, liquidity channels will open up as its protocol becomes more undeniable in terms of industry utility, where they are replacing middlemen with middleware, and where they continue to eat up the inherent inefficiencies in the current way the crypto industry is supported by cloud computing and hosting providers. Being cheaper, faster, better has been the winning formula to Pocket's scale and dominance.

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network, a blockchain data ecosystem for Web3 applications is a platform built for applications that uses cost-efficient economics to coordinate and distribute data at scale. It enables seamless and secure interactions between blockchains and across applications. With Pocket, the use of blockchains can be simply integrated into websites, mobile apps, IoT and more, giving developers the freedom to put blockchain enabled applications into the "pocket" of every mainstream consumer. For more information visit pokt.network .

