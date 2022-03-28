Pocket Network Powers Ethereum L2 Solution Boba Network

Ethereum traffic congestion has led to the rising popularity of various L1's and L2's for users seeking low transaction costs and fast confirmation times. Pocket Network already provides RPC service for several of the most popular solutions (Polygon, Solana, Avalanche, and Harmony to name a few) and with the addition of Boba Network, users have even more flexibility when it comes to choosing a chain while maintaining user privacy and unstoppable uptime. Boba Network has grown to over 15,000 wallet addresses and at one point was the second largest L2 in terms of TVL.

"The Boba Network team has been shipping a really cutting edge rollup with a unique sequencer-centered node structure," said Rich Cuellar-Lopez, Marketplace Lead at Pocket Network. "Given their advanced computation functionality and their ability to decentralize their other nodes within their set, Pocket Network nodes fit seamlessly into the equation."

Boba Network brings features like NFT bridging and hybrid compute unlocking new use cases in GameFi and DeFi across various L1's and even between L2 solutions. Pocket Network will continue to onboard innovative chains with the goal of supporting over 100+ blockchains by the end of the year backed by 40,000+ globally distributed nodes.

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network, a blockchain data ecosystem for Web3 applications, is a platform built for applications that uses cost-efficient economics to coordinate and distribute data at scale. It enables seamless and secure interactions between blockchains and across applications. With Pocket, the use of blockchains can be simply integrated into websites, mobile apps, IoT and more, giving developers the freedom to put blockchain enabled applications into the "pocket" of every mainstream consumer.

More information about Pocket Network:

Website | Telegram | Twitter | Discord

About Boba Network

Boba Network is a next-generation Ethereum Layer 2 Optimistic Rollup scaling solution that reduces gas fees, improves transaction throughput, and extends the capabilities of Ethereum. Our Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) equivalent Layer 2 ORU helps Ethereum smart contracts scale while delivering a delightful user experience.

Boba's proprietary Turing hybrid compute technology enables Ethereum developers to build dApps that trigger code executed on web-scale infrastructure such as AWS Lambda, making it possible to leverage sophisticated algorithms that are far too expensive, far too slow, or otherwise practically impossible to execute on-chain.

Boba Network is delivering a faster, cheaper, smarter, more seamless experience for the next billion users of Ethereum.

More information about Boba Network:

Website | Telegram | Twitter | Discord | Medium

SOURCE Pocket Network