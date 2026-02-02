Pocket Prep Announces 'The Daily Prep': A Free 30-Day Study Challenge to Help Professionals Build Career-Changing Habits in 2026

The award-winning exam prep partner is offering a guided challenge for anyone looking to replace resolutions with consistency and focus on study progress rather than perfection. Challenge enrollment opens on February 2, 2026, and officially begins on February 16, 2026.

SEATTLE, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pocket Prep , a leading, human-powered test prep platform and app downloaded by 8M+ users that utilizes personalized, science-backed study methods, today announced " The Daily Prep: 30-Day Study Challenge ," a free, guided program designed to help adult learners stop cramming and build study habits that actually work. Enrollment for The Daily Prep opens today with the challenge officially running February 16 - March 18, 2026.

The Daily Prep takes the opposite approach to New Year's resolutions, which tend to dissolve by the end of January. Instead of "new year, new me," Pocket Prep is offering something more concrete: a proven system rooted in consistency and structure that adult learners actually need, including daily study cues, progress tracking, and community accountability. The challenge is specifically designed for busy professionals preparing for career-defining certifications and licensing exams across emergency medical services (EMS), nursing, technology, behavioral health, project management, skilled trades, and dozens of other industries.

"People don't tend to fail exams because they lack motivation at the beginning of the year; they fail because spark fades by March and they never built the habits to sustain them," said Peter Murphy, CEO of Pocket Prep. "We're not selling another resolution. We're offering a free study system that sticks. Thirty days that help you build real, lasting study habits in minutes a day and one tiny action at a time."

According to Pocket Prep user research, exam preparation consistently ranks as one of the top obstacles preventing career mobility, with working adults citing inconsistent study habits and lack of accountability as primary reasons for delaying or abandoning certification attempts.

Pocket Prep's challenge comes at a critical time in the broken job market. Whether feeling stagnant at a current job, feeling excluded from opportunities due to a lack of formal credentials, or not even wanting to enter the job market altogether ( 64% ), more workers are quietly upskilling to make their next career move.

How The Daily Prep Challenge Works

The Daily Prep: 30-Day Study Challenge is completely free and open to anyone preparing for professional exams or who simply wants to build better study habits. Participants receive tools designed to uniquely support your daily progress, including:

Question of the Day

Quick 10-Question Drills

Easy Study Reminders

Performance Stats + Review Tools

For learners seeking additional structure, a VIP upgrade offers enhanced features including live study coaching calls, access to an exclusive online community, personalized study roadmaps, and priority support.

Challenge participants can join at any time during the challenge period, though starting on Day 1 allows for maximum community engagement and habit-building benefits.

To work towards your own "I PASSED!" moment, please visit: https://get.pocketprep.com/enroll-press . The challenge is accessible through Pocket Prep's mobile app and web platform.

About Pocket Prep

Pocket Prep is a leading digital study platform that helps adult learners prepare for high-stakes certification and licensure exams with confidence. Trusted by over 8 million learners worldwide, Pocket Prep offers subscription plans at varying levels, including a free version, that offer expert-written practice questions, detailed answer explanations, and adaptive study tools across dozens of professional and academic fields. Designed to fit into real life, Pocket Prep empowers students to study smarter, stay consistent, and pass their exams the first time.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kara De los Reyes

904-894-1191

[email protected]

SOURCE Pocket Prep