Pocket Ranger: The Ultimate Choice for Outdoor Adventures and Photography

Three Innovations Revolutionizing Camera Backpacks

As the industry's first through-gate design with wide front and rear openings, the Pocket Ranger provides photographers with instant, unobstructed access from any side—front, back, or top. The innovative feature marks a significant leap from traditional small-opening camera bags, enhancing shooting flexibility and efficiency. Snap Opening System: The innovation enables one-handed, seamless backpack operation while hiking or climbing. The Y-shaped Structure allows for effortless, full-zip access, improving the efficiency of retrieving or storing items during outdoor activities.

The innovation enables one-handed, seamless backpack operation while hiking or climbing. The Y-shaped Structure allows for effortless, full-zip access, improving the efficiency of retrieving or storing items during outdoor activities. MorphFold System: This versatile system allows users to customize inner configurations to suit their needs, offering options like no inner liner, half-loaded, or fully-loaded liners. Perfect for single-day hikes, combo hiking + photography trips, and multi-day adventures, MorphFold ensures equipment protection while maintaining backpack lightness and comfort.

A Lighter, More Comfortable, Highly Scalable Solution

Pocket Ranger has redefined the outdoor photographer's backpack with a design that's over 20% lighter than traditional models. Enhanced with EVA support in the back, it effectively distributes weight, reducing strain. The widened and thickened shoulder straps and waist belt ensure a superior carrying experience. Plus, numerous exterior attachment points accommodate a range of outdoor gear, including drones, boosting its adaptability.

Versatile Firefly EDC Light

Pocket Ranger's Firefly EDC Light is a multifaceted outdoor lighting solution, combining flashlight, headlamp, climbing attachment, camping light, and more into one compact device. The robust power source is tailored for any outdoor environment. The 5-in-1 light transforms through modular combinations of a mini flashlight, lampshade, and stretchable base, catering to all outdoor lighting needs - from headlamp and flashlight to camping light, signal light, and outdoor hanging light modes. It's an essential addition to any outdoor adventure.

Pocket Ranger Backpack rolled out in September followed by Firefly EDC Light in November

The Pocket Ranger backpack, which debuted in China in July 2024, was launched in European and American markets in September, quickly earning accolades from outdoor photography enthusiasts worldwide. Its success was further validated by Peak Design's introduction of a similar outdoor camera backpack, solidifying Pocket Ranger's position as an industry innovator. In November, Pocket Ranger expanded its offerings with the launch of the Firefly EDC Light, bringing additional excitement and creativity to outdoor adventures.

For more information, visit https://vsgotech.com/. You can also follow us on youtube @VSGO Official.

