Pocketalk Advances Enterprise Software Solutions with Ventana Administrative Panel

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pocketalk , a leading provider of translation solutions, is proud to introduce Ventana, a groundbreaking administrative panel that empowers organizations to unleash the full potential of their Pocketalk devices. With Ventana, businesses gain complete control over real-time translation insights and management, revolutionizing communication and breaking down language barriers like never before.

Ventana serves as the window into organizations' translation solutions, providing a comprehensive platform to streamline device management and optimize performance. This centralized hub enables users to group devices, remotely manage functions, and gain valuable insights into device usage. With the ability to export data on translated languages and frequency, businesses can make informed, data-driven decisions and maximize device usage across different areas of their organization.

"Pocketalk's evolution has been closely connected to the dynamic needs of today's world - from education to government services to global businesses - the need for clear communication is apparent," explains Joe Miller, Pocketalk's General Manager of the Americas. "With Ventana, our long-envisioned enterprise tool, we empower our partners with deeper insights into device usage, enabling strategic decision-making and maximizing performance."

With Ventana at your command, you and your team deliver unparalleled service with lightning-fast and spot-on translations. Imagine the thrill of seamless communication, where language barriers vanish, and exceptional service reigns supreme. Benefits include:

Privacy-First Approach: Ventana is designed as a privacy-first solution, aligning with Pocketalk's commitment to safeguarding company and personal data. Ventana prioritizes the security of information and ensures it is protected with above industry standards through robust product features, stringent policies, and rigorous procedures. Users can have peace of mind, knowing their data is in safe hands.

View and Export Data: Access and export data on the most common languages translated and the frequency of translations over time. This valuable insight allows organizations to make data-driven decisions and optimize their translation strategies.

Group Device Management: Group devices and gain visibility into which areas of their organization utilize the devices most frequently. This feature enables organizations to optimize device usage and allocate resources efficiently.

: Group devices and gain visibility into which areas of their organization utilize the devices most frequently. This feature enables organizations to optimize device usage and allocate resources efficiently. Device Management: Manage individual devices, ensuring smooth operation and peak performance. Users can monitor device functions and receive timely alerts in case of any issues, allowing them to take proactive measures to address concerns.

Ventana makes communication effortless so you can focus on what's important: building relationships and growing your business. Prioritize what truly matters while Ventana revolutionizes communication. To find more information or purchase Ventana, visit Pocketalk.com .

Pocketalk is the global leader in connecting the world and facilitating conversation through the only translation solutions on the market that enable an authentic communication experience. Pocketalk, which is HIPAA and GDPR compliant, connects people of all backgrounds through language translation — fast, easy and most importantly, accurate translation. Developed, manufactured and distributed by Sourcenext, the largest distributor and creator of software, hardware, and IoT products in Japan, Pocketalk officially launched in the U.S. in 2018 with headquarters in Palo Alto, Calif. The company offers translation solutions through the handheld Pocketalk collection, cloud-based Pocketalk App, and enterprise solutions including Ventana. The two-way translation solutions can translate 84+ languages and be utilized anywhere in the world with an internet or data connection. To find more information or purchase Pocketalk, visit Pocketalk.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn to stay in touch with our latest updates.

