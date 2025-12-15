Pocketalk Announces 2025 Impact Award Winners, Spotlighting Breakthroughs in Language Access

"The organizations we are recognizing this year represent the future of communication," said Joe Miller, head of Pocketalk's U.S. business. "They are leading a shift in how people connect and proving that when technology empowers understanding, entire systems become stronger and more efficient. Each honoree is setting a new standard for what connection and inclusion can look like in a world without language barriers."

Now in its third year, the Pocketalk Impact Awards shine a light on the innovators proving that clear communication changes everything. Whether it's helping patients feel understood, parents feel included or public servants respond faster, this year's honorees are using translation technology to build trust, efficiency and connection in real life.

BRIDGE BUILDER AWARD

Honoree: Augusta Health

Augusta Health is recognized for rewriting the playbook on seamless patient communication. Its implementation of Pocketalk devices have facilitated almost 24,000 translations to bring faster, clearer conversation to multilingual patients—resulting in shorter appointments, higher patient satisfaction while ensuring HIPAA and GDPR compliance.

EDUCATION CHANGEMAKER AWARD

Honoree: Prince George's County School District

Prince George's County Public Schools is recognized for its districtwide approach to language access, serving students and families who represent 116 countries and speak 123 languages. Pocketalk is used to help nurses and school staff communicate quickly and privately about health, safety and other important topics. With thousands of translations completed in the first year, the district is creating more welcoming and connected environments for multilingual learners and their families.

LANGUAGE ACCESS ADVOCATE AWARD (NEW)

Honoree: Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is honored for leading Michigan's charge toward true language accessibility. Under her leadership, every Secretary of State branch office is being equipped with Pocketalk handheld translation devices—allowing staff to instantly communicate with residents who aren't fluent in English. The result: faster service, less dependence on phone-based interpreters, and stronger trust between residents and government staff.

LEADERSHIP IN LANGUAGE AWARD (NEW)

Honoree: CAVU International

CAVU International is honored for its exclusive partnership with Pocketalk to integrate real-time translation into leadership and safety training worldwide. Known for its team of coaches with extensive military experience, CAVU helps organizations build reliable, safety-focused cultures through improved communication. By embedding Pocketalk technology into its programs, CAVU helps multilingual teams train more effectively, reduce risk and strengthen inclusion across global operations.

The 2025 Impact Awards highlight how organizations are using technology to make communication more accessible and inclusive across industries. To learn more about this year's winners, visit pocketalk.com/impact-awards .

ABOUT POCKETALK

Pocketalk is the leading provider of innovative, secure translation solutions designed to solve language-related challenges across a wide range of industries, including education, healthcare, law enforcement and public safety.

Pocketalk's proprietary language engine, Prism Language Systems, powers handheld Pocketalk devices , the Pocketalk Enterprise App , Sentio , and external integrations, enabling real-time, accurate, hardware-agnostic translations in over 92+ languages. Ventana is the centralized administrative panel that provides translation insights and MDM capabilities. With Pocketalk, organizations can rely on secure, integrated solutions in compliance with the highest security standards, including third-party certifications for HIPAA and GDPR.

Pocketalk is committed to improving communication and fostering inclusivity by providing solutions that are cost-effective and scalable—helping organizations make critical decisions, enhance operational efficiency, and better serve diverse populations. Pocketalk is trusted by organizations across the globe such as The Red Cross, Nevada State Patrol, and NYC Public Schools.

For more information, visit www.pocketalk.com .

