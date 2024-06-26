Pocketalk Celebrates Growth and Key Partnerships in the First Half of 2024

Language additions, heightened security and expanded enterprise presence mark key wins for the company

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pocketalk , the global leader in translation solutions, reflects on a successful first quarter and start to 2024 with key wins driving accelerated success. In the first half of 2024, the company's focus on advancing technology, strengthening security, expanding their global team, and adding languages with support of AI have led to the expansion and wide adoption of Pocketalk among enterprises and organizations around the world.

All Spoken Here has the goal of connecting people from diverse linguistic backgrounds, promoting a world of inclusivity and seamless interaction.

"We are delighted to report a highly successful first half of 2024 at Pocketalk. This success is a testament to our commitment to empowering organizations and individuals to communicate seamlessly and confidently across languages," said Joe Miller, Pocketalk's General Manager of the Americas. "The expansion of languages through improved AI has been a game-changer, enabling us to meet the diverse needs of enterprises and organizations worldwide. This achievement is a direct result of our team's hard work and dedication, and we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead."

The first quarter of 2024 saw significant growth for Pocketalk's product lines. Sales of Pocketalk S increased by more than 50%, with Pocketalk S B2B sales rising 34%. Pocketalk Plus saw a 32% increase in consumer sales and nearly a 200% surge in B2B sales. Ventana, Pocketalk's central administrative panel , also saw a 28% boost in sales, highlighting its broad adoption and effectiveness.

Business Solutions Gain Momentum

Last summer, Pocketalk announced the launch of Ventana , the central administrative panel that empowers organizations with translation insights and device management capabilities. In the first half of 2024, Pocketalk has further enhanced and expanded Ventana's capabilities, reaching new heights. Ventana is now widely used by schools, hospitals, oil companies, and various other organizations around the world, underscoring its effectiveness across diverse industries.

The latest updates to Ventana have catalyzed a widespread adoption of the solution among Pocketalk's current and new enterprise customers. In the first quarter of 2024, Pocketalk has secured numerous multi-year enterprise contracts for Ventana, alongside Pocketalk device purchase orders for organizations in education and government.

Partnerships Strengthen

To begin 2024, Pocketalk secured key business partnerships, expanded their reach and strengthened their existing relationships in numerous ways. The brand launched their new partnership with TD Synnex in January. With TD Synnex as their distribution partner, Pocketalk is able to easily differentiate itself from competitors and directly reach potential enterprise customers across the globe in their key business verticals.

Pocketalk is also expanding their impact in the energy, oil & gas industry, with the help of their partner, CAVU International . In this partnership, Pocketalk's translation devices are integrated into CAVU's global leadership training programs, providing leaders with the translation technology needed to ensure safety and consistency among their linguistically diverse workforce. Through this activity, Pocketalk is entering conversations with leading energy, oil and gas providers to implement or expand their use of Pocketalk devices.

In a continuous effort to engage with potential partners in key industries, Pocketalk has ramped up their trade show appearances to begin the year. Pocketalk has already attended or exhibited at over 10 trade shows across the globe. The company has made connections with potential partners at trade shows like FETC , BETT UK , Spring CUE 2024 , ASHHRA Conference and SantExpo . Pocketalk was a recent exhibitor at ISTELive 2024 in Denver, and received a Best in Show recognition from Tech & Learning for their advancements in supporting education technology professionals and education leaders with language inclusion in districts, schools and classrooms.

"We're excited to welcome our new partners to join our mission, and support the language needs of people around the world," explains Doug Beiter, Pocketalk's Head of Global Partnerships. "Our work at trade shows has allowed us to speak directly with the people on the ground, understanding their pain points and working together to discover how Pocketalk can help alleviate them. Together, with our partners, we can work to remove language barriers completely."

All Spoken Here Campaign Launches

Pocketalk launched their #AllSpokenHere campaign in January, with the goal of connecting people from diverse linguistic backgrounds, promoting a world of inclusivity and seamless interaction. The campaign introduced distinctive badges – both physical and digital – for organizations to display that their services are accessible to speakers of all languages. These badges are not merely symbols; they are invitations to engage, learn, and connect.

As more organizations begin to understand the importance of language inclusivity, many are turning to Pocketalk to become more accessible. This quarter saw many significant government organizations and schools join the campaign to remove language barriers for non-English speakers in the US, including a deal worth $1 Million with Paterson City School District in New Jersey.

The City of Denver will be using Pocketalk devices in their primary elections this summer to increase voting access for non-English speakers in Denver, per a recent announcement from the Denver Clerk and Recorder.

The most notable organization that has adopted Pocketalk in the first quarter is the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), which is currently running a trial of Pocketalk devices in ten airports across the country, including Philadelphia Airport and John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City.

Pocketalk welcomes individuals and organizations to join the language revolution and contribute to a world where everyone is welcome to the conversation. To find more information or purchase Pocketalk, visit Pocketalk.com . To stay up to date with the latest news, follow Pocketalk on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .

ABOUT POCKETALK

Pocketalk is the global leader in translation, transforming communication for organizations and individuals around the globe. Our translation device enables spontaneous conversation across 84+ languages while our software provides real-time, custom reporting to create a more efficient, synchronized and satisfied organization. And our data protection practices go above and beyond industry standards, so you can rest assured every communication is secure and confidential. We're working to create a better, more connected world—a world where everyone is welcome to the conversation.

SOURCE Pocketalk