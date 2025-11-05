Pocketbook Agency Recognized as a 2025 Inc. Power Partner Award Winner

The annual list recognizes the leading B2B companies that have proven track records of supporting entrepreneurs and helping companies grow.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pocketbook Agency, a boutique, women-owned and led recruiting firm, is proud to announce its recognition on the Inc. Power Partner Awards. The prestigious list honors B2B organizations that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow.

Companies on the Inc. Power Partner list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, and more, allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

"The entrepreneurial journey and community are core to Inc.'s mission, and it's a true honor to celebrate this year's Inc. Power Partners — the companies dedicated to helping small businesses and entrepreneurs," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "Whether they're coordinating complex marketing campaigns or reliably supporting the day-to-day infrastructure of growing companies, these honorees aren't simply B2B providers — they are true partners in helping businesses grow and succeed."

"Receiving back-to-back recognition from Inc. validates our belief that recruitment is not just about filling roles, it's about building long-term partnerships," said Brittany Dolin, CEO of Pocketbook Agency. "This recognition reflects the deeply personal approach we take with every placement. We've built our agency on trust, and a genuine passion for helping people find the right fit, and we're proud to see that work acknowledged."

Operating at the intersection of innovation and intuition, Pocketbook Agency provides white-glove recruitment services to an elite roster of clients - spanning entertainment and music, startups, technology, finance, venture capital and private equity, crypto and fintech, beauty and fashion, hospitality and luxury, media, and long-term partnerships with ultra-high-net-worth family offices. Their personalized, high-touch methodology continues to distinguish them in a crowded space.

Looking ahead, Pocketbook Agency remains focused on evolving alongside its clients, expanding its services while staying true to its core values of integrity, discretion, and excellence. With a growing national presence and a commitment to fostering diverse, high-performing teams, the firm continues to reimagine what successful recruiting looks like in a rapidly changing business landscape.

At its core, Pocketbook Agency's success lies in the strength of its relationships, and this latest honor underscores the lasting value of those partnerships.

For more information or to view the complete list of honorees, visit https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards.

About Pocketbook Agency:

Pocketbook Agency was founded in 2014 and is led by Owner and CEO, Brittany Dolin. What started as a bold idea to modernize recruiting has grown into an award-winning, women-owned agency with a nationwide presence. Pocketbook is known for curating top-tier administrative and executive support talent for both high-powered corporate settings and ultra-private households. From high-growth startups and Fortune 500 execs to A-list celebrities and visionary founders, Pocketbook matches elite clients with exceptional talent across industries such as Entertainment, Tech, Venture Capital, Crypto, Real Estate, Beauty, Hospitality, and beyond. With a deep network, a sharp eye for talent, and a pulse on what's next, Pocketbook is the go-to for clients who don't just need help, they need the best. Learn more at pocketbookagency.com

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

