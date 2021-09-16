PocketBuildings Surpasses 100 Million Square Feet on Its Platform, Unveils Robust Free Plan and Mobile App

"PocketBuildings launched at the very beginning of the pandemic, so it's humbling to have gained such wide adoption from leaders in our industry during a highly challenging time," said Bryan Chong, CEO and co-founder of PocketBuildings. "CRE professionals now have a platform for all their visual content and a better way to show their buildings."

PocketBuildings proudly launched in March 2020 as a means for CRE professionals to create, view, and share visual assets such as photos, videos, floor plans, and virtual tours. The platform's new free plan includes unlimited buildings, 2 gigabytes of storage, and five AutoCAD drawings per building.

"We're excited to announce this milestone, as it proves that an easy-to-use, cost-effective solution can be widely adopted by all segments of commercial real estate," said Greg Moulton, senior vice president and co-founder of PocketBuildings. "PocketBuildings will continue to innovate based on client feedback and focus on product-led growth."

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the already-growing demand for technology that better manages visual assets in the CRE industry, especially when stakeholders could no longer meet in person to share documents or give property tours. Through PocketBuildings' desktop and mobile platforms, CRE professionals can stay organized and share visual information worldwide while their teams work remotely.

To learn more about PocketBuildings, visit the website , download the mobile app in the App Store, or get started today.

About PocketBuildings

PocketBuildings is a real estate technology platform that helps commercial real estate professionals develop, manage, and transact faster by organizing the extensive visual content in their portfolios. The PocketBuildings team includes talented product, technology, and CRE experts located in six countries. For more information, please visit www.pocketbuildings.com.

