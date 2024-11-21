Pocketnest Forges Strategic Alliance with CU WealthNext

Fintech trailblazer partners with CUSO to ignite credit union innovation

DETROIT, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pocketnest, the woman-founded financial wellness platform, announces its partnership with CU WealthNext, a credit union service organization (CUSO) holding company designed by and for credit union leaders to revolutionize engagement with the next generation of members.

"Our collaboration with Pocketnest is a perfect match, aligning our missions, values, and deep-rooted commitment to the credit union space," said Josh Herman, founder and CEO, CU WealthNext. "Together, we're dedicated to empowering credit unions to innovate, evolve, and ultimately better serve the next generation of members through cutting-edge technology."

CU WealthNext boasts a suite of investment portfolio companies tailored for the next generation, spanning fractional real estate to wealth management. Pocketnest, another next-gen-focused product, will serve as the introductory financial wellness experience, guiding credit union members toward a comprehensive financial plan while seamlessly connecting them to appropriate CU WealthNext portfolio companies.

"Our partnership with CU WealthNext and credit unions creates a powerful trifecta that will bring financial wellness and empowerment to the masses, not just the wealthy," said Jessica Willis, CEO and founder, Pocketnest. "All three entities share a commitment to rapid evolution, innovation, and financial inclusion. Together, we can drive real change for our communities while helping our credit union partners thrive."

Both CU WealthNext and Pocketnest have deep roots in the credit union industry. CU WealthNext comprises former credit union executives, while Pocketnest serves 10 of the nation's largest and most innovative credit unions. On the heels of a recent Filene Research Institute case study—showcasing how the fintech revolutionizes credit union engagement with next-gen members—Pocketnest integrated into Community Financial Credit Union's mobile banking platform, making the fintech platform even more powerful and attractive to credit unions.

Pocketnest and CU WealthNext are reshaping the financial services landscape by making hyper-personalized financial education more accessible. Leveraging behavioral science and generative AI, Pocketnest delivers instant, tailored financial guidance to users while providing financial institutions with crucial member data and insights to drive timely, meaningful connections and engagements.

A co-branded Pocketnest and CU WealthNext product will launch in 2025, marking a new era in credit union innovation and member engagement.

Pocketnest, Inc. ™ is the pioneering force driving digital innovation in the financial services industry. The premier white-labeled, AI-enabled platform empowers financial institutions and employers to cultivate deeper connections with digitally native Millennial and Gen X clients through personalized financial education, advice, and tools. By translating each user's unique situation into hyper-personalized digital experiences, Pocketnest helps institutions guide their community toward financial independence, build trust and loyalty, and foster enduring relationships—while identifying millions of dollars in cross-sell revenue opportunities. Launched in 2019, the fintech is Google- and IBM-accelerated and is featured in Fast Company's Innovation by Design Awards .

SOURCE Pocketnest